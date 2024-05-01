Sip, Scan and Support Foster Care Adoption: Wendy's Fans Can 'Make A Biggie Difference' this National Foster Care Month

Wendy's will donate $5 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption up to $500,000 when customers scan cold beverage cups

On National Foster Care Day, Wendy's is waiving delivery and service fees on in-app delivery orders to make it as easy as possible to get cups in hand and scanned

WHAT:

To honor National Foster Care Month, Wendy's®, The Coca-Cola Company and Keurig Dr Pepper® are committed to Making a BiggieTM Difference for the more than one hundred thousand children in foster care who are waiting for a permanent home and loving family.

With every QR code scan* of Wendy's cold beverage cups this May, $5 will be donated** to help the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® further its mission of increasing the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems.

Additionally, on National Foster Care Day, Tuesday, May 7, Wendy's will reduce delivery and service fees*** to $0 on all in-app delivery orders to make it as easy as possible to get cups in hand and scanned.

Finally, all-month, customers can use the free any size Coca-Cola® or Dr Pepper® drink with purchase in-app offer**** when placing an in-app delivery, dine-in or carry-out order by logging in or creating a Wendy's Rewards account in the Wendy's app or on Wendys.com.*

HOW:

Wendy's makes support of foster care adoption easy. Simply sip, scan and support:

Sip : Order your favorite Coca-Cola® or Dr Pepper® beverage from Wendy's.

: Order your favorite Coca-Cola® or Dr Pepper® beverage from Wendy's. Scan : Find the QR code on your cold beverage cup and scan using a smartphone camera app.

: Find the QR code on your cold beverage cup and scan using a smartphone camera app. Support : Every scan unlocks a $5 donation from Wendy's, up to $500,000 , to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

: Every scan unlocks a donation from Wendy's, up to , to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. More Information: To make an even biggier difference for children waiting in foster care, customers can make an additional personal gift to the Foundation: davethomasfoundation.org/biggierdifference

WHERE & WHEN:

From May 1-31, fans can support National Foster Care Month at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide with a beverage purchase and scan. Additionally, on May 7, National Foster Care Day, fans can take advantage of $0 delivery and service fees, and a free any size Coca-Cola® or Dr Pepper® with purchase digital in-app offer – which can then be used to sip, scan and support.

WHY:

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's mission is to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Wendy's continues to deliver on this mission with its longstanding support of National Foster Care Month through the 'Make a Biggie Difference' program. Over the past three decades, the Foundation has found permanent families for more than 14,000 children across the United States and Canada. Wendy's and its customers have also raised more than $320 million to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

To learn more about how Wendy's supports foster care adoption, visit https://www.wendys.com/adoption.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

©2024 The Coca-Cola Company. "Coca-Cola" registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company. "Dr Pepper" registered trademark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

*At participating U.S. Wendy's. Not applicable in Hawaii.

**For each QR code scan through 5/31/2024, Wendy's will donate $5 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, up to a maximum of $500,000.00.

***Only at participating U.S. Wendy's on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Zero Dollar Delivery Fee and Zero Service Fee applies to Wendy's App delivery orders only. App download and account registration required. Tips and Taxes still apply.

**** Offer valid for a limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Offer must be redeemed in the Wendy's App or website. Account registration required. See offer in Wendy's app or Wendys.com for further details.

*****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

