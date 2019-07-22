It's a Supra Kind of Day

The first 1,500 Supras will be Launch Edition models, which are based on the 3.0 Premium grade. Each will be uniquely numbered and have distinctive features signifying the exclusivity and excitement of Supra's return.

The Supra Launch Edition is available in Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal Black, or Renaissance Red 2.0, each featuring high-contrast red mirror caps and 19-inch forged matte black alloy wheels.

The Absolute Zero White and Nocturnal Black Supra Launch Editions have a red interior. Each of the racing-inspired sport seats have red leather trim, with red leather-wrapped steering wheel grips, and a red center console with carbon-fiber accents.

The Renaissance Red 2.0 Supra Launch Edition features a black leather-trimmed interior, with black sport seats, a black steering wheel and black center console with carbon-fiber accents.

The Launch Edition Supras feature an individually numbered carbon-fiber badge on the passenger-side dashboard, complete with a graphic of Toyota Motor Corporation President and Master Driver Akio Toyoda's signature. The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the Launch Edition Supra is $55,250.

Following the Launch Edition models, Supra will be available in 3.0 or 3.0 Premium versions. The two grades feature the same 335 hp 3.0-liter engine with 365 lb.-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters launches the Supra from 0-60 in 4.1 seconds. The Supra 3.0 has an MSRP of $49,990 while the MSRP of the Supra 3.0 Premium is $53,990. Prices do not include a delivery, processing and handling (DPH) fee of $930.

The 3.0 grade has a 6.5-inch display with Bluetooth and iPod capability, as well as Alcantara seats. Navigation and JBL Audio will be an available option.

The 3.0 Premium grade features an upgraded 8.8-inch, wide-format touchscreen display with Navigation, Supra Connect telematics services, and wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. It also includes a premium 12-speaker JBL audio system, Qi-wireless phone charging, a color Head-Up Display and heated, leather-trimmed seats.

Both grades are equipped with a deft balance of function and premium comfort and convenience features. Keyless Smart Entry, dual automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, rear camera, rain sensing windshield wipers, garage door opener, power folding mirrors, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel are standard.

Standard safety features on both grades, as well as the Launch Edition, include pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist and automatic high beams.

The Driver Assist Package brings additional features that will be optional on both grades. It includes full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and parking sensors.

Supra's bold paint palette will include Renaissance Red 2.0, Nitro Yellow, Downshift Blue, Absolute Zero White, Tungsten Silver, Turbulence Gray, Nocturnal Black and Phantom Matte Gray.

For those who want to configure their dream Supra, the configurator is now up and running on Toyota.com. The marketing campaign for Supra, "Getting to Know You," also is underway and can be viewed on ToyotaNewsroom.com.

