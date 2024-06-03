'It's a Vibe' in Toyota's All-New 2025 Camry Campaign

Excitement Meets Efficiency in the Next Generation Camry

PLANO, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Toyota's new marketing campaign, "It's a Vibe," highlights the all-new 2025 Camry's hybrid powertrain, enhanced safety features, connected technology and features that guarantee to make daily journeys extraordinary. The purely hybrid next generation Camry is offering a combination of power, fuel efficiency, and a new interior design with an athletic exterior style, ready to take on the daily drive.

In “Clouds,” viewers watch how the all-new 2025 Camry transforms the city landscape Conill’s all-new 2025 Camry creative demonstrates how the Camry can awaken the city streets.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9271451-its-a-vibe-toyota-all-new-2025-camry-campaign/

"Building on its long-standing reputation as the best-selling sedan in the U.S. for over 20 years, this campaign highlights the all-new, all-hybrid 2025 Camry," said Mike Tripp, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. "Toyota is thrilled to unveil our ninth-generation Camry featuring a sleek athletic design and impressive new powertrain backed by the exceptional quality and reliability that is synonymous with the Toyota brand."

The fully integrated Camry campaign was developed using Toyota's long-standing Total Toyota (T2) marketing model. The T2 model integrates efforts to create a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural marketing and the mainstream market. The T2 agency team includes Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell Communications Group, Conill, and Intertrend Communications, with Zenith Media placing TV and outdoor media buys.

The campaign showcases a unified style across the T2 agency creative, which is highlighted below:

In the spot titled "My Block," created by Burrell Communications Group, viewers see an all-new Camry turn down a bustling city block and the vibe shifts entering a magical moment that reveals passionate looks of admiration for the Camry, equally deserved by its driver. The spots were directed by Bruce St. Clair.

Intertrend Communications' spot "Trio," directed by Brendan Vaughan, showcases three unique musical artists exploring how their own vibes are amplified behind the wheel of a 2025 Camry. They each drive through city streets before meeting up for their musical performances at a local theatre.

In "Clouds," created by Conill Advertising and directed by Nicolás Méndez, viewers witness the fiery glow of the all-new Camry piercing through the early morning fog. The blast of light transforms the landscape and stirs the city awake, culminating in the driver emerging confidently, ready to take on the day. Additionally, two digital spots, "Wind" and "Flower," accentuate the Camry's racing-inspired features, showcasing its (available) new panoramic moonroof.

For the social media campaign, Conill commissioned an adaptation of an original song exclusively for Toyota, performed by rising Latino music artist Alejo, transforming a typical car review into a melodic masterpiece. This concept merges the allure of the all-new Camry with a captivating rhythm, offering viewers a fresh and engaging way to experience the vehicle. Experience the full video here, with clips appearing on Toyota Latino Facebook and Instagram.

Saatchi & Saatchi created two 30-second broadcast spots titled "Limitless Vibes" and "Groove Thing," directed by TWIN (duo Josh and Jonathan Baker). In "Limitless Vibes," three friends discuss options for their evening out as their 2025 Camry multiplies into three. Each Camry goes for a different "vibe"- from an arcade to a comedy show to an art gallery, with the trio finally heading out for tacos. "Groove Thing" features an all-new Camry driver who magically illuminates a downtown city street as he passes through, nodding his head to the beat of the music. A mesmerizing wave of light swells and sways to the energy of a city grooving to that undeniable new Camry vibe.

Media Placements

The all-new 2025 Camry campaign is a fully integrated campaign extending across digital content, digital video, experiential, linear TV, paid social, programmatic, and streaming audio. High Profile prime and sports includes BET, BOUNCE TV, USMNT, Liga MX, MNT, OWN, UEFA, WNBA Regular Season & Playoffs, and more. Digital content/video includes partners such as Admazing, Adtheorent, Apartment Therapy, Canela, Daily Motion, Hulu, iHeart, Mashable, NGLmitú, Precision/DV360, Raptive, Remezcla, Rotten Tomatoes, Spotify, Time of India, ViX, Vizio, Weather Channel en Español, YouTube, and more. Partnerships/programming highlights include Autoproyecto, BET Awards, Billboard Latin Music Awards, Bustle, Canela, Cricket World Cup, Discovery+, Dive Studios, Enthusiast Gaming, Genius, Hola Mexico Film Festival, Hulu, Hulu Original Movie, IGN, Moon Festival, NGL/Mitu, Peacock/TPlus, Remezcla, among others. Paid Social runs across Meta, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, and Reddit.

The campaign spots are available for viewing here. For images and credits, please click here.

About the All-New 2025 Toyota Camry

The All-New 2025 Toyota Camry enters its ninth generation with a new look on the inside and out. The Camry is now powered exclusively by Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid system and a 4-cylinder engine with available all-wheel drive. It also features reimagined styling, updated infotainment software and a number of key safety improvements.

Designed, engineered, and built by U.S.-based teams, the all-new Camry's new hybrid-only lineup has a starting MSRP of $28,400* for the Camry LE grade, $30,700* for the Camry SE grade, the redefined Camry XLE grade starts at a MSRP of $33,400*, and $34,600* for the Camry sporty XSE grade. Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive is available as an option on all grades for an additional $1,525.

As a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Camry is part of Toyota's diverse approach to reduce carbon emissions and drive towards a "Beyond Zero" future. Beyond Zero is Toyota's vision to reach carbon neutrality with products, services, and operations; and find new ways to make a positive impact on the planet and society.

Key features include:

Standard 2.5-liter 4-cylinder gas/Hybrid Electric engine (HEV) with 225 net system horsepower (FWD) or 232 net system horsepower with available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

8-inch (standard) or 12.3-inch (available) Toyota Audio Multimedia system with Wireless Apple CarPlay ® & Wireless Android Auto™ compatibility

& Wireless Android Auto™ compatibility Standard Toyota Safety Sense™ 3.0 suite of driver-assist technologies

Standard Blind Spot Monitor

Standard Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging

Available leather-trimmed multi-stage heated and ventilated front seats

Available 9-speaker JBL ® Premium Audio including subwoofer and amplifier

Premium Audio including subwoofer and amplifier Standard LED headlights with Automatic High Beams (AHB)

*MSRP Excludes Dealer Processing and Handling fee of $1,095. All prices are subjected to change.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 12 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 13th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 28 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com

