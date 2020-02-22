It's A Three-Peat! L.O.L. Surprise! Wins Toy Of The Year!

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fierce and oh so fabulous brand, L.O.L. Surprise!, has done it again for an unprecedented, third consecutive year! Last night at the Annual Toy Industry Awards, MGA Entertainment, Inc. (MGAE), one of the world's leading privately held toy companies, was presented with the highest accolade of the night - Toy of the Year. MGA Entertainment also captured Collectible Toy of the Year for L.O.L Surprise! Winter Disco and Doll of the Year for the L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G dolls!

"What an incredible fete – it's a threepeat!! Am so very grateful for the L.O.L Surprise! fans who are the reason why Team MGA continues to bring such creative and innovative dolls to retail," said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGAE. "I'm very proud of the team and grateful for the recognition that the Toy Industry Association has given us. I love toys and am excited for the new, original innovations that are in the pipeline for 2020."

L.O.L. Surprise! is kicking off Toy Fair New York City with an array of new products that will have L.O.L. Surprise! fans screaming O.M.G.!

NEW L.O.L. Surprise! Spring 2020 products include:

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Core TM Series 2: Meet the newest L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G dolls – Alt Grrrl, Busy B.B., Candylicious and Miss Independent! Equipped with 20 surprises, the new fashion dolls have stunning features, beautiful hair, and their own fabulous style.

Meet the newest L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G dolls – Alt Grrrl, Busy B.B., Candylicious and Miss Independent! Equipped with 20 surprises, the new fashion dolls have stunning features, beautiful hair, and their own fabulous style. L.O.L. Surprise! #Hairvibes Dolls TM: Design your own fierce, custom hairstyles with L. O. L. Surprise! #hairvibes. Unbox 15 surprises, including mix & match wig pieces to create many different looks! hairstyles. Each doll comes with 3+ real hair wig pieces in unique styles.

Design your own fierce, custom hairstyles with L. O. L. Surprise! #hairvibes. Unbox 15 surprises, including mix & match wig pieces to create many different looks! hairstyles. Each doll comes with 3+ real hair wig pieces in unique styles. L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Styling Head TM: Unbox 30 surprises with L. O. L. Surprise! O. M. G. Styling Head. Includes stick-on hair pieces with gorgeous curls in multiple colors that you can mix & match to create endless styles on your Styling Head.

Unbox 30 surprises with L. O. L. Surprise! O. M. G. Styling Head. Includes stick-on hair pieces with gorgeous curls in multiple colors that you can mix & match to create endless styles on your Styling Head. L.O.L. Surprise! Car-Pool Coupe TM: The fiercely stylish car has a luxe, rose gold finish with glam pink details and comes with an exclusive doll. The car also expands to reveal a surprise pool and dance floor, so L.O.L. Surprise! dolls can keep the party going.

The fiercely stylish car has a luxe, rose gold finish with glam pink details and comes with an exclusive doll. The car also expands to reveal a surprise pool and dance floor, so L.O.L. Surprise! dolls can keep the party going. L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Lights TM : Lights! Camera! Fashion! Shine the included black light on each doll to reveal black light surprises. Unbox 15 surprises plus, the package also becomes a reusable play space.

Lights! Camera! Fashion! Shine the included black light on each doll to reveal black light surprises. Unbox 15 surprises plus, the package also becomes a reusable play space. L.O.L. Surprise! Lights Glitter TM : Introducing totally new characters with stunning glitter details, including all new black light surprises with L.O.L. Surprise! Lights Glitter. Shine the included black light at your doll to reveal outrageous, glowing surprises!

Introducing totally new characters with stunning glitter details, including all new black light surprises with L.O.L. Surprise! Lights Glitter. Shine the included black light at your doll to reveal outrageous, glowing surprises! L.O.L. Surprise! Lights PetsTM: L.O.L. Surprise! Lights Pet are covered in extra-long fur and black light surprises. Remove the fur piece by piece to reveal what pet is underneath. You can also reapply the fur pieces to create your own styles. Shine the included black light on your pet to reveal black light surprises!

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment, a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California, creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise™, Little Tikes®, Num Noms™, Poopsie Slime Surprise™, Bratz®, Rainbows in Pieces™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Wreck Royale™, Baby Born Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.

SOURCE MGA Entertainment

