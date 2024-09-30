It's All Treats, No Tricks at Tim Hortons US this Halloween season - baked goods and beverages packed with Halloween favorites like REESE'S and M&M'S® as well as returning fan-favorite Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Buckets

News provided by

Tim Hortons

Sep 30, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halloween spirit has arrived at Tim Hortons US restaurants! There's something for everyone to help celebrate this Halloween season, including Tims baked goods and beverages packed with some all-time favorite Halloween sweet treats plus the return of the popular Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Buckets.

Here's a look at All the Treats (No Tricks) to enjoy at Tims this October:

It’s all treats, no tricks at Tim Hortons! With a new Chocolate Peanut Butter ICED CAPP® with REESE’S, Dream Cookies made with REESE’S and Pecans, Dream Cookies made with M&M'S®& MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies, and the return of the popular Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Buckets featuring two new, fun glow-in-the-dark designs, there’s something for everyone to help celebrate this Halloween season.

  • NEW! Chocolate Peanut Butter ICED CAPP® with REESE'S – Our signature frozen blended coffee beverage mixed with irresistible peanut butter and chocolate flavors, topped with crushed REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups.

  • Dream Cookies made with REESE'S and Pecans - Peanut butter cookies stuffed with pecans and topped with REESE'S Minis.

  • Dream Cookies made with M&M'S® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies - Sugar cookies packed with delicious white chocolate chips and colorful M&M'S® MINIS Milk Chocolate Candies.

  • BACK AGAIN! Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Buckets – With two new, fun glow-in-the-dark designs, they're the perfect size for Trick-or-Treaters to collect candy with on Halloween, or use for storing treats to give out to Trick-or-Treaters. These buckets can be purchased filled with your choice of 31 Timbits® (31 days in October!) for $10.99, or purchased without Timbits®. Plus, you can then refill a Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Bucket through October 31st for only $6*!

"Tim Hortons is here to help you celebrate Halloween this year with All Treats, No Tricks! Stop in to enjoy our delicious new chocolate candy themed baked goods and beverages, reminiscent of nostalgic Halloween candy hauls. And make sure to pick up this years' new editions of our Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Buckets, filled with 31 Timbits® of course! We're so excited that our Timbits® Trick-or-Treat Buckets have become a part of so many guests' Halloween traditions and are looking forward to seeing parents share photos of their adorable Trick-or-Treaters with their glow-in-the-dark Timbits® buckets this year!" said Katerina Glyptis, President of Tim Hortons U.S.

*Price and part. US restaurants vary. 

TM & © 2024 Tim Hortons USA, Inc.
REESE'S trademark, trade dress and the orange color are used under license. © 2024 Mars or Affiliates.  

SOURCE Tim Hortons

