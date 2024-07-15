It's Always Sonny's Here: Brand Campaign Marks a New Era for Sonny's BBQ

The new campaign seeks to capture the spirit of BBQ and reach new audiences

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonny's BBQ, the industry-leading BBQ restaurant brand rooted in quality food and spreading kindness, announced today their new brand campaign "It's Always Sonny's Here," a call for BBQ fans and lovers of the good life to join the brand in their pursuit of the spirit of BBQ. The integrated marketing campaign, designed by leading independent branding, advertising and production agency, Dunn&Co., marks an era of growth and modernization for Sonny's BBQ as consumer preferences continue to evolve.

"At Sonny's BBQ, we don't see ourselves as only a restaurant – we're part of our guests' everyday moments and life.," said Peter Frey, Chief Brand Officer at Sonny's BBQ. "BBQ is about connection and belonging; it's about savoring the moment around the table with the people you love. Our goal for this campaign was to capture the feeling behind the experiences we help bring to life through our food."

"It's Always Sonny's Here" centers on the essence of modern easy living: slowing down and enjoying the small moments with those you love. The campaign evokes imagery of families around the table, friends enjoying a day outside, a bonfire on a dusky summer night – moments that hold true meaning for guests.

The iconic Sonny's BBQ to-go cup acts as a central symbol in the campaign, a reflection of the lifestyle that the brand represents and an integral part of everyday life that Dunn & Co. discovered through guest focus groups. The Cup goes where guests go, from their family BBQ night, to work, school, and their homes. It allows guests to take a little bit of Sonny's and that BBQ spirit with them, even when they're not in the restaurant.

"When we signed on to work with Sonny's BBQ last year, we knew we wanted to do something big for the legacy brand. We're incredibly proud to be bringing their brand's story to life with this campaign," said Troy Dunn, President and CCO at Dunn&Co. "We didn't think of it as simply creating a new ad platform; we're enhancing a lifestyle with Sonny's BBQ at the center of it all."

For more than fifty years, Sonny's BBQ has been serving memorable experiences alongside their Pitmaster-perfected meals that deliver on value, quality and satisfaction. Southern hospitality has always been a priority for the brand, and recent evolutions in the restaurant industry have only amplified that focus. By modernizing their guest experience with curbside and online ordering, best-in-class POS systems, and data-driven marketing strategies to increase value and efficiency, Sonny's BBQ has exemplified their understanding of today's consumer. This new campaign is a natural next step for a brand on a journey of growth and development.

To bring this value-driven and data-informed campaign to life, Sonny's BBQ and Dunn&Co. partnered to utilize technology and insights to best understand the brand's consumers. Sonny's BBQ utilized customer data to develop extensive audience profiles personalizing their target audiences. The brand also employed focus groups to ensure their message resonates with consumers.

Frey also shared, "It's a new age in the world of consumer connection and service, especially for Sonny's BBQ as a casual dining establishment. With this campaign, we're getting to the heart of what our guests value and showcasing our team's focus on delivering the best dining experiences possible, whether you're eating in one of our restaurants or enjoying our BBQ at a tailgate or at home."

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com.

About Dunn&Co.

Dunn&Co. (http://www.dunn-co.com) is a Tampa-based branding, advertising and production agency. They provide award-winning creative solutions for clients worldwide, including GE Healthcare, Tampa Bay Lightning, Checkers/Rally's, island of Bonaire, Baxter Healthcare, Perkins restaurants, Huddle House restaurants, Mellow Mushroom pizza bakers, Lazy Mountain beer, Grow Financial, AbbVie, ZooTampa, Cru Hospitality, and Sabal Trust.

