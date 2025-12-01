'TIS THE SEASON: SONNY'S BBQ SERVES UP CLASSIC SOUTHERN COMFORT WITH WINTER INSPIRED MENU FULL OF FESTIVE FLAVOR

Featuring flavorful dishes, smoky sauces, and indulgent Southern sides, Sonny's BBQ invites guests to get into the holiday spirit and savor the season with its limited-time offerings; available starting December 1

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the air turns crisp and the holidays draw near, Sonny's BBQ invites guests to gather, get cozy, and indulge in a season of Southern comfort with its fan-favorite Winter Menu. Available now at all Sonny's locations, the limited-time offerings blend hearty, slow-pit-smoked flavor with rich, seasonal accents to bring warmth to every table.

From golden, dry-rub-dusted onion rings to a mouthwatering Prime Rib Sandwich served on garlic bread, the crave-worthy Winter Menu lineup highlights Sonny's signature blend of comfort and craft. Plus, with two bold sauces returning for the season, guests can indulge in even more flavor with every bite.

"This menu was built for the winter season," said Shannon Snell, Head Pitmaster at Sonny's BBQ. "It's hearty, it's smoky, and it's full of the kind of flavor that brings people together. Whether it's the first taste of our Smokin' Gun Sandwich or the last spoonful of Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding, every dish is made to warm you up and make you feel at home."

And expertly crafted by Sonny's Pitmasters, the new seasonal lineup includes:

Appetizers

Onion Rings: Thick-cut sweet onions, beer-battered, fried to a crispy golden finish seasoned with Sonny's signature dry rub.

Thick-cut sweet onions, beer-battered, fried to a crispy golden finish seasoned with Sonny's signature dry rub. Seasonal Wings: Available as part of Sonny's Sauced & Tossed offerings, enjoy deliciously smoked wings tossed in Florida Smokin' Citrus Sauce or Alabama White Sauce.

Sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwich : Shaved Prime Rib, creamy horseradish, and Swiss cheese on garlic bread.

: Shaved Prime Rib, creamy horseradish, and Swiss cheese on garlic bread. Smokin' Gun: Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, Chopped Brisket, banana peppers, red onion, Mustard and Sweet BBQ Sauces on a bun.

Premium Sides

Candied Bacon Mac & Cheese : Sonny's signature Mac & Cheese topped with chopped candied bacon, onion straws and a drizzle of Sweet Sauce.

: Sonny's signature Mac & Cheese topped with chopped candied bacon, onion straws and a drizzle of Sweet Sauce. Skillet Potatoes: Diced potatoes, baked to perfection, and topped with a garlic bread crouton.

Desserts

Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding: Two individual servings of homemade cinnamon apple bread pudding, served with a side of Sweet Tea Glaze.

In addition to the heartwarming seasonal menu, Sonny's BBQ is treating new and existing loyalty members to a free Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding with a purchase of any adult entrée all month long. And if that wasn't enough, the holiday cheer continues December 1-12 with the return of Sonny's 12 Days of Giveaways, where fans can enter on Instagram to win Sonny's gift cards, including multiple prizes on select days. Finally, members of Sonny's free rewards program can score double points from December 1-6, half off marketplace items from December 7-12.

To learn more about Sonny's BBQ, please visit SonnysBBQ.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Franchise opportunities can be found at www.SonnysBBQFranchise.com.

About Sonny's BBQ

With nearly 100 locations spanning the southeast, Sonny's BBQ® is one of the largest barbecue restaurant brands in the country. Its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and unique appetizers have afforded the restaurant the title of "Best Barbecue Chain in America" by The Daily Meal. Floyd "Sonny" Tillman and his wife, Lucille, founded Sonny's BBQ in 1968 in Gainesville, Fla. in hopes of creating a local BBQ joint for their community to enjoy. 55 years later, Sonny's BBQ continues to do just that under the direction of CEO Jamie Yarmuth and local pitmasters spreading the spirit of BBQ in each of their communities through the 'Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ initiatives. The brand gives back more than $1.2 million annually across the eight states it serves, and reaches tens of thousands of community members with its generosity. Sonny's BBQ is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences, ability and willingness to utilize cutting-edge technology, and network of successful franchisee relationships. For more information, online ordering and to find the Sonny's BBQ location closest to you, please visit www.SonnysBBQ.com or download the new Sonny's BBQ mobile app.

