It's an All-Out Baconator Blitz: This weekend, "Members Only" Can Enjoy a Baconator-Sized Deal with Wendy's for the Football Championship Faceoffs

Delivery members are invited to order through Wendy's App or on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub for a Free Baconator with purchase; terms apply

Wendy's is also kicking off $0 delivery fee all weekend long in the Wendy's App

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a highly talked about football season, it's down to the final four teams, so who better to watch it all go down with than your girl, Wendy's®!

This weekend only, members* of DashPass, Uber One, Grubhub+ and Wendy's Rewards can get a FREE Baconator with $20 minimum order in the applicable delivery app**, subject to redemptions limit and other terms.

Wendy’s offers fans exclusive “members only” deal for a FREE Baconator on your favorite delivery app with a $20 minimum purchase across Wendy’s App, DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub this weekend.

Because Wendy's, along with delivery platform partners DoorDash®, UberEats® and Grubhub®, are here to make sure no matter what happens on the field, delivery MVPs are scoring big all weekend long.

WHAT: The exclusive "Members Only Baconator Blitz" allows fans to score Wendy's iconic Breakfast Baconator or original Baconator for FREE without missing a single play. There are extra points too, like $0 delivery fee all weekend long in the Wendy's app.**

WHERE & WHEN: This touchdown-worthy deal is available exclusively at Wendy's on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and in the Wendy's app for DashPass, Uber One, Grubhub+, and Wendy's Rewards members nationwide Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28.

HOW:

Step 1: Select Wendy's on your MVD (most valuable delivery) app or the Wendy's app from Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28 .

Select Wendy's on your MVD (most valuable delivery) app or the Wendy's app from through . Step 2: Add a Baconator and more Wendy's craveable food and drink products to your cart!

Add a Baconator and more Wendy's craveable food and drink products to your cart! Step 3: If you're a DashPass member, Uber One Eater, GH+ Diner or Wendy's Rewards member, and using the applicable delivery app at the time, you should see the Baconator discount automatically applied at checkout. If you're not, what are you waiting for? PS – Wendy's delivery fee is $0 all weekend in the Wendy's app.

If you're a DashPass member, Uber One Eater, GH+ Diner or Wendy's Rewards member, and using the applicable delivery app at the time, you should see the Baconator discount automatically applied at checkout. If you're not, what are you waiting for? PS – Wendy's delivery fee is all weekend in the Wendy's app. Step 4: Return to the game, without missing a single snap, and wait for your savory Baconator to arrive.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Please visit DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub to learn more about each of their membership programs.

**Free Baconator with $20 Min Terms Per Provider:

DoorDash : Must have an active DashPass account. Discount valid only on one "Baconator" menu item, including original Baconator, Son of Baconator, Pretzel Baconator, and Breakfast Baconator, placed at participating Wendy's locations from January 26-28, 2024 , subject to offer redemption limit and limited offer availability. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $20 , excluding fees and taxes. Fees (including service fee), customization costs, taxes, and optional gratuity apply. Discount applies to the lowest value eligible item. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Subject to cancellation prior to the end of the stated period for any reason, including, without limitation, the offer redemption limit has been reached. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/.

Uber Eats: The consumer must be an Uber One member. Discount valid only on one Breakfast Baconator (during breakfast hours) or original Baconator (available lunch thru late night) menu item from January 26-28, 2024 , subject to offer redemption limit and limited offer availability, when Uber One member spends at least $20 (before taxes and fees) at Wendy's on Uber Eats. Discount does not apply to taxes, fees, customizations, and optional gratuity. Discount applies to the lowest value eligible item. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Subject to cancellation prior to the end of the stated period for any reason, including, without limitation, the offer redemption limit has been reached.

Grubhub: Must be an active Grubhub+ member to redeem. Order subtotal must be at least $20 (before tax, tip, and fees). Discount will apply to one "Baconator" menu item only, including "Baconator, Son of Baconator, Pretzel Baconator, Breakfast Baconator" up to a maximum discount of $14.03 off. To redeem, select any "Baconator" menu item prior to checkout. Limited customization and substitution options available. Discount applies to the lowest value eligible item. Users will remain responsible for any applicable tax, fees, and optional tip. Available for eligible delivery orders placed between 1/26/24 at 12:01 AM local time and 1/28/24 at 11:59 PM local time, or while supplies last. Limited supply (expect high demand). Available at participating Wendy's restaurant locations on the Grubhub platform. Subject to restaurant availability. Discount will automatically apply at checkout and no promo code is required. Cannot be combined with certain other discounts or cash. Limit one (1) redemption per user per day. May not be applied toward orders containing alcohol. Only valid on personal (non-corporate accounts). Not valid for catering or group orders. Offer and participation are subject to the Grubhub Terms of Use (including the Perks Terms of Use), available at https://www.grubhub.com/legal/terms-of-use. Grubhub reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify any aspect of or the entirety of this offer, for any reason at any time, with or without notice, including, without limitation, if any fraud or technical failure impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the offer.

Wendy's Rewards: Available at participating U.S. Wendy's®. $0 delivery fee offer only valid January 26-28, 2024 on delivery orders placed in the Wendy's App. Baconator discount valid only on one "Baconator" menu item, including original Baconator, Son of Baconator, Pretzel Baconator, and Breakfast Baconator, at participating locations from January 26-28, 2024 , subject to offer redemption limit. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $20 , excluding fees and taxes. Fees (including service fee), customization costs, taxes, and optional gratuity apply. Discount applies to the lowest value eligible item. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Subject to cancellation prior to the end of the stated period for any reason, including, without limitation, the offer redemption limit has been reached.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company