It's baaaack, Dutch Bros White Chocolate Lavender Cold Brew!

Like all cold brews, customers can try the White Chocolate Lavender Cold Brew iced or toasted. With one sip of the mix of rich white chocolate, fresh lavender and smooth cold brew, you'll feel like you're frollicking in a field of lavender. The best part? Definitely Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top -- a fluffy, sweet, marshmallow-like topping.

"Our White Chocolate Lavender Cold Brew is the perfect way to celebrate Spring," said Amber Pedilini, lead broista at Dutch Bros Coffee. "Our customers really loved lavender and it's just crazy enough to mix with our cold brew!"

Dutch Bros app users can add a digital sticker to their account when they purchase a White Chocolate Lavender Cold Brew or Oat Milk Latte! Customers can also try lavender in any Dutch Bros drink like a Lavender Lemonade or Lavender Peach Rebel.

Lavender will be available through April 30 at all Dutch Bros Coffee locations.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is the country's largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 400 locations and 14,000 employees in 10 states. The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

