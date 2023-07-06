It's Back! AARP Bulletin's 99 Great Ways to Beat Still-Rising Prices

PLUS: How to Help a Scammed Parent; The Truth About OTC Hearing Aids; the Heated Politics Surrounding Accessory Dwelling Units; the Surging Cost of Tap Water; and Much More

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP's "99 Great Ways to Save" is back! The 14th annual edition showcases an all-new collection of tips to help readers save big dollars, even as inflation stubbornly hangs on in America. The AARP Bulletin's personal finance writers unearthed the latest shopping apps, sales patterns, customer service secrets, digital couponing techniques and clever frugality tips that together can help save thousands of dollars in a year. Inflation may be coming down, but inflation hotspots (including groceries, travel and car costs) keep on rising!

In this special July/August issue, learn about: 

  • How you can help reduce your gas mileage by de-junking your trunk – and the place in every town where gas costs are almost always cheaper
  • Three specific things to do before you head to the grocery store to save big.
  • How to use your calendar to help land lower airfares and discount hotel stays.
  • And much more! 

Also, in this month's issue of the Bulletin

Fraud Watch: When a Loved One Gets Scammed

Falling victim to scams can leave older adults feeling embarrassed, angry, violated or even suicidal. Supporting a loved one during or after a scam can make all the difference in bolstering their mental health, protecting assets and preventing future fraud. In this month's issue fraud experts provide strategies to help you support a loved one.

Your Health: The Truth About OTC Hearing Aids

The official arrival of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids last October came with a promise of affordability and ease-of-access for millions of Americans with mild to moderate hearing loss. But instead of instant solutions, many consumers found confusion. Too many choices, unclear marketing, and varying prices left potential customers wary and sales far below projections. This month's Your Health gives an honest assessment of why OTC hearing aids are off to a slow start but also why they have huge potential to help so many older Americans.

In the News Special Report: Why Is It So Hard to Expand a Home?

Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) offer so much potential to America's housing problems: what better way to make loved ones secure than by building a home for them in your backyard or over your garage? But zoning laws, Homeowner's Associations and other forces often conspire to block ADUs. And even when legal, local regulations can make building one next to impossible. This month's special report highlights the surprising politics of home expansion; why so many barriers to construction exist; and how each of us can find out what's allowed or blocked in our own neighborhoods.

Your Life: Why Water Bills are Surging

Monthly home water bills have surged in recent years to the point that they often are higher than electricity or gas bills. The shocking truths about why water costs have become so burdensome and whether there is anything to do about it (the answer is yes!).

