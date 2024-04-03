It’s Back! Noodles & Company’s Famous Steak Stroganoff Makes an Epic Return

Back By Popular Demand, The Limited Time Dish is Providing Guests with Nostalgic Comfort and Craveable Flavor

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The moment Noodles & Company fans have been waiting for is here, Steak Stroganoff is back! Noodles & Company, the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally-inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, announced today the highly anticipated, limited time return of Steak Stroganoff. Noodles is delivering nostalgia and satisfying goodness to guests with its most requested fan-favorite dish. Beginning April 10, Steak Stroganoff is available at Noodles restaurants for just $10.95, guests can now savor its return before it's gone.

Steak StroganOFF is StroganON!

With the unwavering dedication of Noodles' most passionate fans, Steak Stroganoff is here and bringing rich and fulfilling deliciousness with satisfaction and convenience that cannot be found at other fast-casual restaurants. Steak Stroganoff offers a rich and creamy taste by combining wavy egg noodles in a mushroom sherry cream sauce, fresh herbs, cracked pepper, and roasted mushrooms, topped with marinated steak, parmesan cheese, and Italian parsley. This highly sought-after entrée is reintroducing familiar flavors to those seeking comfort, speed, and a satisfying meal without the hassle of cooking.

"We're proud to reintroduce this beloved dish, rich in flavor and nostalgia, as part of our commitment to bringing extraordinary food experiences to our guests," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "Our menu boasts an array of fan-favorite dishes, but Steak Stroganoff has built a devoted following over the years. This beloved dish will go fast so come get it while you can."

Love At First Bite, Or It's On Us

All the goodness of Noodles' limited time only Steak Stroganoff is 100% guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee.

More with Noodles Rewards

For even more Uncommon Goodness, guests can sign up to join Noodles Rewards for free via the Noodles mobile app, or the Noodles website. Upon signing up, new members receive a free regular entree after their first purchase using their Noodles Rewards account and immediately start earning points with every order. Members also have access to exclusive offers such as birthday rewards and the all-new Extra Goodness platform, which guarantees "always-on" rewards for members.

Rewards members and guests also have access to Noodles Catering, which is a great option for workplace events, family and friendly gatherings, and more. Guests can conveniently get their noodle-fix via quick pick up or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For more information please visit https://www.noodles.com/rewards/.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, America's Favorite Restaurants and Best Loyalty Programs by Newsweek in 2024, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR named Noodles one of 2022 and 2023's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of 2023's Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

