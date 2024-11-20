It's Bells and Whistles This Thanksgiving

Bell's Foods LLC Seasonings Back in Stock for the Holiday Table

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell's Foods LLC announces its acquisition of the iconic Bell's Brand, which includes the beloved Bell's Seasoning, Gravy, Brine and Onions just in time for the holiday season.

Founded in 1867 by William G. Bell, Bell's Seasoning is America's oldest spice and seasoning brand. Bell's innovative blend of herbs and spices quickly became a staple in kitchens across New England. Ships from around the world carried Bell's prized ingredients into Boston Harbor, helping the seasoning grow in popularity. Over time, Bell's expanded its product line to include stuffing, gravy, and other holiday favorites, making it a cherished tradition in households across the United States.

After its prior owner ran into financial challenges, the Bell's brand was at risk of disappearing. In response, Bell's Foods LLC was founded by three entrepreneurs who shared a deep love for the brand and a commitment to preserving its legacy.

"When we learned that the Bell's brand was in danger of vanishing, we knew we had to step in," said Dave West, one of the new owners of Bell's Foods LLC. "As a New England native, Bell's seasoning and stuffing were an integral part of my family's Thanksgiving. We are honored to step in as stewards of this historic brand, ensuring it continues to be a part of holiday celebrations for generations to come."

Previously, the brand's owners had halted production, leaving customers concerned about the availability of their favorite Bell's products. Thanks to the efforts of the new owners, manufacturing has been quickly reinstated, and Bell's Seasoning, Gravy, Brine, and Onions are now back on store shelves in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We're thrilled to have these key Bell's products available again, but due to the timing of the acquisition, we regret to announce that Bell's Stuffing will not be available for the 2024 holiday season," West said. "We understand how important this product is to our loyal customers, and we share their disappointment. However, we are fully committed to bringing Bell's Stuffing back to stores in time for next year's holiday season."

"We've been working around the clock to restore Bell's products," said Michael Dellemonico, General Manager of Bell's Foods. "While re-establishing manufacturing on such a tight timeline presented challenges, we're confident that all Bell's products will be back in stock by early 2025, and certainly in time for next Thanksgiving."

Bell's Stuffing is expected to return to shelves in early 2025. Customers can inquire with their local grocer for specific availability or visit bellsfoods.com for updates.

