It's Boba Time Introduces THE Summer Thirst Quencher: Watermelon Slush!

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures rise, It's Boba Time invites you to chill out with the ultimate thirst quencher: our refreshing Watermelon Slush. Made with fresh watermelon and all-natural ingredients, this icy treat is the perfect way to beat the heat.

Our Watermelon Slush is crafted to perfection, blending the succulent sweetness of ripe watermelon with a smooth, frosty texture that will delight your taste buds. Whether you're lounging at the beach, exploring the city, or enjoying a picnic in the park, this drink is your go-to companion for staying cool and hydrated.

"Summer is all about enjoying fresh, vibrant flavors, and our Watermelon Slush delivers just that," says Eunice Pak, President of Boba Time, Inc., franchisor of It's Boba Time brand. "We take pride in using only the best ingredients, ensuring each sip is as refreshing as it is delicious."

Available on our regular menu, the Watermelon Slush is a hit with all ages. Its natural sweetness and invigorating chill make it a favorite among kids, teens, and adults alike. Whether you're new to It's Boba Time or a loyal fan, this summer staple is sure to become your seasonal favorite.

Join us at It's Boba Time to experience the ultimate summer refreshment. Our Watermelon Slush is available at all 85 current locations. Come in today and taste the summer in every sip!

About It's Boba Time

Founded in 2003 with a passion for boba, It's Boba Time has expanded from 40 drinks to over 140 options, including smoothies, slushes, milk teas, and fresh juices, all made-to-order with fresh fruits and customizable toppings. It's Boba Time creates a welcoming environment where everyone can find their favorite drink, making them a beloved destination for boba enthusiasts across Los Angeles and beyond. Their commitment to quality and innovation ensures every visit is a delightful experience. For more information, please visit itsbobatime.com or follow us on Instagram at @itsbobatime.

SOURCE It's Boba Time