WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the Neighborhood Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Pilot, which will inform regulation updates and demonstrate guidelines for a permit program for private vendors to install, operate, and maintain curbside EV charging stations in the District's public right-of-way. The pilot is being deployed in partnership with the EV charging company, it's electric , and funded by a federal grant awarded to the company.

it’s electric and DDOT Announce Neighborhood Curbside Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Pilot

it's electric will install, operate, and maintain sixteen (16) curbside chargers serving two (2) adjacent parking spaces in eight (8) locations in the District – one location in each Ward. The first location is open in Ward 1 next to The Festival Center (1640 Columbia Rd NW) on Mozart Pl NW . This and all future locations have been carefully reviewed to ensure safety, accessibility, and compatibility with other street uses. The remaining seven (7) locations will be installed in the coming months.

"The District is committed to becoming carbon neutral and climate resilient by 2045. To achieve this, DDOT is working to make it easier for someone to choose sustainable transportation options," said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. "By implementing this Pilot, DDOT can foster experimentation around urban electrification to help cities across the country accelerate the learning curve for curbside EV charging deployments."

"These chargers are a meaningful step toward expanding transportation electrification in DC and cements DDOT's reputation as an agency that embraces pilot partnerships. From EV charging to E-bike battery swapping, DDOT is delivering innovative transportation infrastructure that demonstrates what cities must do to create sustainable, livable neighborhoods," said Judy Chang, Project Director for it's electric. "We have so much to be proud of here."

"We are excited to partner with DDOT and it's electric to bring convenient charging to our neighborhood," said Bill Mefford, Executive Director at The Festival Center. "The Festival Center is a hub for mission-driven groups, and we are thrilled to extend our commitment to our community all the way to the curb. it's electric's business model allows us as the property owner to share in the revenue, which we then can re-invest in our other initiatives."

These are single-port Level-2 chargers that require users to bring their own charging cable. District residents can request a free cable via the it's electric app ( https://www.itselectric.us/for-drivers ). Cables are delivered between 1-3 business days. Advisory Neighborhood Commissions (ANCs) have been part of the process of determining the best locations, and Ward Councilmember offices and residents on the street block of the charger location will be notified by it's electric on how to request their free cable.

This Pilot represents a milestone in the District's efforts to expand access to publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure and to incentivize District residents to switch to zero-emission vehicles. The Pilot's progress will be monitored and posted here: https://sustainability.ddot.dc.gov/pages/pilotprojects .

