it's electric and the City of Philadelphia join forces to Deploy the City's first public Curbside EV Charging Network, with up to 1000 Chargers Planned Across All Neighborhoods

City Council Legislation Bringing Forward a Bill for Vote in June to Enable It's Electric Marks Philadelphia as First U.S. City to Pursue City-Wide Curbside Level 2 Charging at This Scale

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- it's electric announced a landmark agreement with the City of Philadelphia to deploy up to 1000 Level 2 curbside electric vehicle chargers across the city. City Councilmember Michael Driscoll, [District 6] Chair of the Transportation Committee on behalf of City Council President Kenyatta Johnson introduced legislation to authorize the agreement, establishing Philadelphia as a national model for equitable EV charging access.

The agreement grants it's electric an exclusive license to install and operate curbside Level 2 chargers on Philadelphia streets. Deployment aims to provide charging access in neighborhoods across all 18 city planning districts. Priority areas have been selected based on rideshare driver density, lack of existing public charging infrastructure, and alignment with environmental justice communities – ensuring that underserved communities benefit from the network from the outset.

More than 60 percent of Philadelphia households lack access to off-street parking, making curbside charging a necessity, not a convenience, for EV adoption in the City. it's electric unique hardware enables a flexible deployment strategy where the chargers will draw power from both existing building infrastructure as well as utility poles, eliminating the need for interconnection delays and costly grid upgrades to accelerate deployment, with the first segment of chargers scheduled to be live in early 2027.

"Philly is exactly the kind of city where curbside charging isn't a nice-to-have: it's the only way most residents will ever be able to own an electric vehicle," said Nathan King, Co-Founder and CEO of it's electric. "The City's vision and their City Council's leadership have provided the foundation to build the most ambitious urban charging network in the country. As a company of urbanists who are deeply dedicated to the future of cities, we're immensely proud to be part of this endeavor."

Site selection for the network has been deliberately designed to prioritize communities that have historically lacked access to EV infrastructure. Priority deployment areas align with communities designated under Philadelphia's Climate Action Playbook, neighborhoods identified through rideshare driver density mapping, and It's Electric's existing Philadelphia waitlist. Collectively, these sites represent thousands of residents who are ready for curbside charging.

About it's electric

it's electric is solving the biggest barriers cities face in deploying curbside charging infrastructure. By connecting chargers to existing building and utility infrastructure rather than requiring costly new grid connections, it's electric dramatically reduces installation cost and timeline. The company is currently deployed curbside in seven US cities, and is expanding to Philadelphia under its first major municipal concession agreement. Building owners and drivers who would like to see a charger on their block (in Philadelphia and beyond) can express interest by joining it's electric's waitlist at itselectric.us/join.

Press Contact:

Tiya Gordon

(917) 513-2488

https://itselectric.us/

SOURCE it’s electric