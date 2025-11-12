it's electric and LADOT Expand Curbside EV Charging with 90 New Public Ports

Los Angeles and it's electric set new standard for curbside EV charging infrastructure with 90 new public ports and LA's first chargers with detachable cables planned citywide by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- it's electric , an electric vehicle curbside charging company, today announced it has been selected by the City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) to expand access to local neighborhood EV charging with 90 new curbside charging ports opening to the public over the next 12 months.

The first 15 chargers will open in November and December at three locations across Koreatown:

(In front of) 4473 West 1st Street, between S Western Ave and Oxford Ave

(In front of) 625 South Harvard Blvd, between 6th St and Wilshire Blvd

(In front of) 615 South Virgil Ave, between 6th St and Wilshire Blvd

This initiative marks a major milestone in Los Angeles' effort to advance clean transportation, offering drivers more neighborhood Level-2 charging stations available 24/7 at convenient curbside locations across the city. The new chargers will replace those previously part of the BlueLA carshare network, bringing fully public charging access to more neighborhoods and more Angelenos.

These new stations will also scale the country's first detachable cable EV charging solution. Designed by it's electric, this innovation directly addresses the widespread issue of charging cable theft and vandalism, ensuring dependability and uptime for EV drivers who rely on public charging. Detachable cables also future-proof these stations ensuring driver interoperability for vehicles without the need for adapters. Each driver who uses the network receives a free cable from it's electric.

These new Level-2 chargers are ideal for overnight charging, giving drivers who rely on public chargers the same "plug it and forget it" convenience of drivers who charge at home.

By expanding public curbside charging, Los Angeles continues to lead on climate action and equitable mobility. This deployment aligns with the city's long-term goals to:

Reduce transportation emissions by expanding EV adoption

Increase accessibility by offering charging solutions for residents in dense urban neighborhoods.

Build resilience with vandalism-resistant technology that maximizes charger uptime

"Los Angeles continues to be at the forefront of policies and solutions that enable EV charging infrastructure for all. Working with LA to build new solutions to meet the state's goals of expanding the most extensive public charging network in the country has been among our most meaningful work to date," said Karen Coronel, Sr. Manager for Special Initiatives at it's electric. "The conversion of the BlueLA network to fully public charging lets us provide local charging to drivers where they already park: the curb, and we're thrilled to kick off this work in a neighborhood as dynamic as Koreatown."

About it's electric

Millions of drivers lack home or private garages and cannot transition to electric vehicles due to the lack of on-street charging. it's electric accelerates the adoption of EVs with its scalable and simple curbside charging solution ensuring that every community has access to clean, sustainable transportation options. Building owners and drivers who would like to see a charger on their block (in Los Angeles and beyond) and drivers who would like to receive their cable can put the process in motion via it's electric's waitlist itselectric.us/join .

To learn more about it's electric, please visit https://www.itselectric.us.

