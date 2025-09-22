It's Electric and The City of Alameda Partner to Expand Equitable EV Charging

This collaboration will create curbside EV charging across the island, supporting the City's climate and affordability goals

ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Electric, a Brooklyn-based electric vehicle (EV) curbside charging company, has partnered with the City of Alameda and the Housing Authority (AHA) to install the city's first building-powered public curbside EV chargers on AHA property. This milestone marks the beginning of an innovative collaboration that will expand access to clean energy to power transportation in underserved communities while supporting the City of Alameda's broader climate and equity goals.

The installation is a first-of-its-kind for the City of Alameda and reflects a shared commitment to environmental sustainability, equitable access, and housing-centered solutions. The EV chargers—designed for residents without driveways or private garages—use its electric's low-impact Level 2 curbside system, powered directly from adjacent buildings without requiring costly utility upgrades.

"I am thrilled to launch this public-private partnership which will rapidly expand EV charging access in Alameda," stated Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft. "This initiative helps make EV ownership a reality for all Alamedans, including those without access to off-street parking, renters, and residents of multi-family buildings. Additionally, every EV charged in Alameda is powered by 100% clean, green electricity from Alameda Municipal Power, accelerating our climate goals and reducing our carbon footprint. Everett Commons is just the beginning; we're committed to bringing more curbside charging to neighborhoods throughout Alameda, paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable future."

"This partnership with It's Electric enables us to bring charging infrastructure directly to communities that have historically lacked access," said Vanessa Cooper, Executive Director of the Alameda Housing Authority of the City of Alameda. "This EV charging installation aligns perfectly with our mission to build resilient, inclusive communities while helping our residents participate in the EV transition."

By leveraging spare electrical capacity, It's Electric's EV charging installations avoid the burdensome infrastructure work typically required for curbside chargers. The chargers can be installed in just two days and are financially sustainable for property owners because they are installed and maintained at no cost to the property and also share a portion of charging revenue back to the property owner, creating an incentive-based model that supports long-term maintenance and community investment.

"Equity in EV adoption starts with equitable access to infrastructure," said Shannon Dulaney, Director of Public Affairs at It's Electric. "With this project in Alameda, we're proving that you don't need to be a homeowner with a garage to drive an EV. Housing authorities across the nation are key allies in bringing this vision to life."

"By providing 100% clean energy for these EV chargers, we are not only promoting sustainable transportation but also ensuring that all residents, regardless of their type of housing, have access to the benefits of electric vehicle ownership," said Tim Haines, General Manager of Alameda Municipal Power. "Alameda Municipal Power is proud to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure powered by AMP's clean energy sources."

Alameda is among the first in the U.S. to adopt the detachable cable model for EV charging, ensuring clear sidewalks and full ADA compliance which are especially important in Alameda's

historic and residential neighborhoods. Drivers who use the chargers are provided with a personal cable (fully compatible with their vehicle) at no cost, a design standard common in the EU and UK, but novel in the United States.

The City and It's Electric count these first chargers as the starting point for the broader rollout across Alameda, with additional residential locations including more Housing Authority multifamily sites being assessed for installations. This community-based model offers an accessible and scalable solution that benefits property owners, residents, and the environment alike.

About the City of Alameda

www.alamedaca.gov

The City of Alameda is a vibrant island community located in the San Francisco Bay Area. The city is home to a diverse population and features over nine miles of scenic waterfront, a bustling business district, a thriving arts and culture scene, and top-ranked public schools. The City's Strategic Priorities are to enhance community safety and services; build resilience to climate change and water level rise; invest in transportation, infrastructure, economic opportunities, and historic resources; house all Alamedans and end homelessness; and practice fiscally responsible, equitable, and inclusive governance.

About AHA

www.alamedahsg.org

For over 80 years, The Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA) has provided a range of housing assistance to low-income households. The primary goal of the Housing Authority is to provide quality, affordable, and safe housing in the City of Alameda. Our programs include Housing Choice Vouchers, Project-Based Vouchers, specialized housing assistance, family self-sufficiency, affordable real estate development, resident services, and management of AHA owned property.

About It's Electric

www.itselectric.us

Millions of Americans park their cars on the street and lack access to home charging. It's Electric delivers a practical, plug-and-play curbside charging solution that allows cities, property owners, and residents to participate in the EV transition—without stressing the electrical grid or public budgets. Learn more or join the waitlist as a driver or property owner at www.itselectric.us/get-started

About AMP

www.alamedamp.com

Alameda Municipal Power (AMP) is a department of the city of Alameda that has served residents and businesses as a community-owned utility for over 135 years. AMP provides 100 percent clean energy to more than 38,000 customers at rates that average 44 percent below neighboring communities.

SOURCE itselectric