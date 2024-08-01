It's Gametime for College Football Fans as Choice Privileges Kicks Off New Season of Gameday Experiences

Kicking off its third season of Choice Privileges College Football Experiences, Choice Hotels is offering members the opportunity to bid their Choice Privileges points on 40 one-of-a-kind VIP experiences with 15 different teams, including the reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines, as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Louisville Cardinals, and many more. These Experiences provide college football fans with memorable ways to cheer on their favorite college football teams and get even closer to the action with premium game tickets, pre-game sideline passes, team store gift cards, and more.

"Many Choice Privileges members are devoted college football fans who stay at our hotels for business during the week and then again over the weekends with their friends and family to cheer on the teams they love," said Noha Abdalla, Chief Marketing Officer, Choice Hotels International. "We are excited to offer our members the opportunity to experience a game up-close and personal. Teaming up with these schools is a perfect match as we have nearly 100 properties across 15 brands, including Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Comfort, Sleep Inn, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Collection, that are located within just 10 miles of the college stadiums where we're offering Gameday Experiences."

About Choice Privileges College Football Gameday Experiences:

Choice Privileges auctions are going live here for eight College Football Gameday Experiences for games at the University of Florida, Texas A&M University, the University of Michigan, Oregon State University, and the University of Wisconsin. Dozens more Experiences with an additional 10 teams — including the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Indiana Hoosiers, the Kansas Jayhawks, the Louisville Cardinals, the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the UNLV Rebels, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Oklahoma Sooners — will open for bidding every few weeks as the season progresses. Members can check ExperiencesByChoice.com to find out when auctions for new Experiences go live.

Choice Privileges is offering two types of College Football Gameday Experiences for the 2024-2025 season:

VIP Gameday Experiences include game tickets, pre-game hospitality, sideline passes, team store gift cards, and more.

include game tickets, pre-game hospitality, sideline passes, team store gift cards, and more. Platinum VIP Gameday Experiences add $1,500 in Visa gift cards for transportation and, in most cases, a two-night stay at a conveniently located Choice hotel.

To bid on an available Experience, members can visit and log into ExperiencesByChoice.com, review the Experience description, click "Bid" and submit the number of Choice Privileges points they want to bid. An email confirming the bid will be sent to the email address in their Choice Privileges profile. Members can increase their bid by entering a higher bid in the auction. The winner will be notified by email immediately following auction closing and Choice Privileges will follow up shortly thereafter to confirm some details and fulfill the winner's VIP Gameday Experience.

The first eight Gameday Experiences going live for the 2024-2025 NCAA College Football season are:

Texas A&M University

August 31, 2024 – Platinum VIP Gameday Experience: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers

Two (2) VIP premium game tickets

Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes for Maroon Village

Two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort)

One (1) parking pass

Two (2) swag bags with shirt, hat, 12 th Man towel, and other items

Man towel, and other items One (1) signed football

One (1) $100 team store gift card

team store gift card Two (2)-night Choice hotel stay

$1,500 in Visa gift cards for airfare, ground transportation, and incidentals ( $750 per person)

August 31, 2024 – VIP Gameday Experience: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers

Two (2) game tickets

Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes for Maroon Village

Two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort)

One (1) parking pass

University of Florida

August 31, 2024 – VIP Gameday Experience: Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes

Two (2) Touchdown Terrace game tickets

Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes

Two (2) pre-game sideline passes

One (1) $50 team store gift card

September 14, 2024 – VIP Gameday Experience: Florida Gators vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Two (2) Touchdown Terrace game tickets

Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes

Two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort)

One (1) $50 team store gift card

University of Michigan

September 7, 2024 – VIP Gameday Experience: Michigan Wolverines vs. Texas Longhorns

Two (2) game tickets

Two (2) pre-game sideline passes

VIP hospitality tailgate access for two (2)

One (1) $50 team store gift card

University of Wisconsin

September 14, 2024 – Platinum VIP Gameday Experience: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Two (2) premium game tickets

Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes

Two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort)

One (1) premium parking pass

Special visit to the network radio broadcast booth during pre-game show

One (1) $100 team store gift card

team store gift card Two (2)-night Choice hotel stay

$1,500 in Visa gift cards for airfare, ground transportation, and incidentals ( $750 per person)

Oregon State University

September 14, 2024 – VIP Gameday Experience: Oregon State Beavers vs. Oregon Ducks (*2 available)

Two (2) game tickets

Two (2) pre-game hospitality passes

Two (2) pre-game sideline passes (with escort)

One (1) $50 team store gift card

In the first two seasons of Choice College Sports Gameday Experiences, members redeemed Choice Privileges points for 37 Experiences at 17 different colleges.

Choice Hotels Offers a Stay Conveniently Located near College Football Stadiums Across the Country:

Whether you are visiting from out of town or local and looking to make the game a staycation, Choice Hotels has highly rated properties with a range of amenities, within a short distance of each stadium, all bookable on ChoiceHotels.com.

Featured hotel near the University of Florida:

Featured hotel near Texas A&M University:

Featured hotel near the University of Michigan:

Featured hotel near Oregon State University:

Featured hotel near the University of Wisconsin:

Choice Privileges Members Have Many Ways to Earn Points:

Choice Privileges members can earn points at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 45 countries and territories, including the Radisson Blu Aruba (Palm Beach, Aruba), Radisson Plaza Hotel at Kalamazoo Center (Kalamazoo, Michigan), Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown (Austin, Texas), Edgar Hotel Martha's Vineyard, Ascend Hotel Collection (Edgartown, Massachusetts), Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, State College (State College, Pennsylvania), and Sleep Inn & Suites Chiloquin-Crater Lake Junction (Chiloquin, Oregon). Members with the Choice Privileges Mastercard or Choice Privileges Select Mastercard can also earn points on everyday purchases, including gas, groceries, and home goods.

About Choice Privileges®

The award-winning Choice Privileges rewards program enables members to earn and redeem points for reward nights at over 7,000 Choice-branded hotels across a diverse portfolio of brands in 45 countries and territories. Points can also be earned and/or redeemed with partners like Bluegreen Vacations, Penn Entertainment, and the iconic Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Members can also exchange points for airline miles or redeem them for gift cards with popular restaurants and retail stores, stays at the luxurious Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and even VIP college football experiences. Choice Privileges Mastercard holders can earn more points faster, including on everyday spending. To enroll in the free Choice Privileges program or learn more about the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. The challenger in upscale and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has nearly 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.