It's Golden Token Time! The Subway® Golden Token Instant Win Game Launches for Subway MyWay® Rewards Members

With each eligible Subway MyWay Rewards purchase, guests will earn an instant win game play, where they will be invited for a chance to score a Golden Token. Winners will then be presented the Instant Win Reveal Page with prize details. With over 4 billion sandwich combinations that are as epic as these prizes, everyone is able to leave a winner. Visit SubwayGoldenToken.com for complete entry rules and details. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 50 U.S./DC 18+ only. Begins 10/15/18 & ends 11/15/18. Subject to Official Rules. Void where prohibited.

In addition, each week, beginning Thursday, Oct. 18, NBA players Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris will host Golden Token trivia sessions on Instagram Live. Fans will have the opportunity to play along as Boban and Tobias challenge each other on sports and Subway trivia. Join the trivia challenge on Instagram live at @Boban and @tobiasharris.

How Subway MyWay Rewards works:

Easy Sign-Up

Join Subway MyWay Rewards through the Subway App, online at SubwayMyWay.com or in-restaurant with a Subway card



Guests can earn and redeem rewards no matter how they pay

Flexible Earning and Redeeming

Earn 4 tokens per dollar spent; hit 200 tokens & automatically receive a $2.00 Reward

Reward

Tokens are applied to guests' accounts with every qualifying purchase



Redeem $2.00 Rewards on any menu item: sandwiches, salads, cookies, drinks—you name it

Plus, guests will receive bonus token earning opportunities

Surprise Rewards

The more guests order, the more surprises they get, like free cookies, chips and more



Guests will also receive a birthday surprise, too

For more information, visit Subway.com, or like and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from over 4.9 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily in the U.S. The world's largest restaurant chain serves nutritious options and delicious subs, soups, and salads at about 44,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App, available at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 52 years ago, Subway is still a family-owned business, working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world.

Subway® is a registered trademark of Subway IP Inc.

