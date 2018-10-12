It's Golden Token Time! The Subway® Golden Token Instant Win Game Launches for Subway MyWay® Rewards Members
MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordering a tasty sandwich just got much more interesting for Subway MyWay® Reward members. Now through Nov. 15, Reward members can enter the Subway® Golden Token Instant Win Game for a chance to score thousands of prizes– from Subway gift cards to Gatorade gear. That's not all. Guests will also be eligible to win one of four epic Golden Token trips to the 2019 NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte, N.C., the 2019 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., the 2019 Daytona 500, in Daytona Beach, Fla., and the 2019 NHL All-Star game in San Jose, Calif.
With each eligible Subway MyWay Rewards purchase, guests will earn an instant win game play, where they will be invited for a chance to score a Golden Token. Winners will then be presented the Instant Win Reveal Page with prize details. With over 4 billion sandwich combinations that are as epic as these prizes, everyone is able to leave a winner. Visit SubwayGoldenToken.com for complete entry rules and details. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 50 U.S./DC 18+ only. Begins 10/15/18 & ends 11/15/18. Subject to Official Rules. Void where prohibited.
In addition, each week, beginning Thursday, Oct. 18, NBA players Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris will host Golden Token trivia sessions on Instagram Live. Fans will have the opportunity to play along as Boban and Tobias challenge each other on sports and Subway trivia. Join the trivia challenge on Instagram live at @Boban and @tobiasharris.
How Subway MyWay Rewards works:
- Easy Sign-Up
- Join Subway MyWay Rewards through the Subway App, online at SubwayMyWay.com or in-restaurant with a Subway card
- Guests can earn and redeem rewards no matter how they pay
- Flexible Earning and Redeeming
- Earn 4 tokens per dollar spent; hit 200 tokens & automatically receive a $2.00 Reward
- Tokens are applied to guests' accounts with every qualifying purchase
- Redeem $2.00 Rewards on any menu item: sandwiches, salads, cookies, drinks—you name it
- Plus, guests will receive bonus token earning opportunities
- Surprise Rewards
- The more guests order, the more surprises they get, like free cookies, chips and more
- Guests will also receive a birthday surprise, too
About Subway® Restaurants
Subway offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from over 4.9 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily in the U.S. The world's largest restaurant chain serves nutritious options and delicious subs, soups, and salads at about 44,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App, available at the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 52 years ago, Subway is still a family-owned business, working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world.
