SUBWAY'S MOST POPULAR SAUCES HEADED TO GROCERY STORES NATIONWIDE

Four craveable Subway sauces available in stores nationwide this month, in partnership with T. Marzetti Company, benefiting the Fresh Start Scholarship Fund

MIAMI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway is teaming up with T. Marzetti Company, a leading specialty foods manufacturer, to give consumers more of its most beloved sauces, just in time for National Sauce Month. Four sauce flavors, which can be used for dipping, cooking and more, are debuting at grocery stores and retailers across the country:

Sweet Onion Teriyaki

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Baja Chipotle

Creamy Italian MVP

"Subway fans love our signature sauces. Three of the new retail sauces – Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Baja Chipotle – are inspired by guests' in-restaurant favorites, and we've added an exclusive flavor to this collection with a Creamy Italian MVP, a new twist on Subway's MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette®," said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "This partnership takes our sauces to another level and enables our fans to take their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary while also contributing to an important cause."

The Subway® Sauce program helps support the Fresh Start Scholarship Fund – a program that offers tuition assistance to Sandwich Artists, Subway restaurant employees. Scholarship recipients receive $2,500 (USD) towards their secondary education. Since its inception, more than 1,700 scholarships have been awarded.

"Subway's signature sauces have become industry icons and household names, helping to introduce beloved flavors like teriyaki and chipotle to millions of Americans," said Carl Stealey, president of T. Marzetti Company's retail business. "We're honored that Subway trusted T. Marzetti to help build on that legacy and bring their sauces to kitchens across the country through this exclusive licensing agreement."

Subway's four 16-ounce bottled sauces will roll out to select U.S. grocers and retail stores next week, including Walmart, Kroger and Albertson's, with more to be added. Subway and T. Marzetti also collaborated on recipes that highlight the unique flavor of each sauce, like Asian Chicken Bowl or Grilled Shrimp Salsa. To download these and other recipes, visit newsroom.subway.com.

To learn more about the Subway Cares Foundation and the Fresh Start Scholarship program, visit SubwayCares.org.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

About T. Marzetti Company

T. Marzetti Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corporation, is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Our retail brands include Marzetti®, New York Bakery™ and Sister Schubert's®, in addition to exclusive license agreements for Olive Garden® dressings and Buffalo Wild Wings® sauces. Our foodservice business supplies many of the top restaurant chains in the United States. At T. Marzetti, our mission is to be The Better Food Company: Better people, that make better products, in a better corporate culture, that work in unison to make the world a better place. Led by our purpose, To Nourish Growth with All that We Do, our more than 3,000 team members are dedicated to innovative and quality products as well as superior service and value for our customers.

For more Subway News visit: newsroom.subway.com.

For further information: [email protected].

