ITS Market Size to Grow by USD 38.53 Bn, Increasing Traffic Congestion and Road Accidents to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market by Application (traffic management, toll management, automotive and infotainment telematics, public transport, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intelligent Transport System (ITS) Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: Increasing traffic congestion and the number of road accidents are driving the intelligent transport system (ITS) market growth. Rapid urbanization and the rising use of automobiles are leading to traffic congestion, especially in developing countries such as India and China . Hence, governments in these developing countries are implementing ITS solutions such as congestion charges, road user charges, and electronic toll collection to control traffic congestion. Such factors will support the ITS market growth during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and the rising use of automobiles are leading to traffic congestion, especially in developing countries such as and . Hence, governments in these developing countries are implementing ITS solutions such as congestion charges, road user charges, and electronic toll collection to control traffic congestion. Such factors will support the ITS market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenge: System integration and interoperability issues will challenge the intelligent transport system (ITS) market's growth during the forecast period. Interoperability issues in existing systems increase the complexities and costs related to the deployment of ITS. This leads to high replacement costs to align with the latest technologies. Thus, system integration and interoperability issues may hinder the adoption of ITS solutions.

Market Segmentation

By application, the traffic management segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Traffic management ITS solutions mainly include advanced traffic management systems (ATMS), which are used by government authorities and organizations. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting ITS for traffic management, which is expected to drive the growth of the global intelligent transport system market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the intelligent transport system (ITS) market in North America.

Major Vendors and their Offerings

3M Co., Advantech Co. Ltd., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Cubic Corp., Denso Corp., EFKON GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Lanner Electronics Inc., Neology Inc., Q Free ASA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roper Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Cross Country Group, and TomTom International BV are some of the key companies in the market. The offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

EFKON GmbH - The company offers intelligent transport systems for electronic enforcement, toll collection, and traffic telematics or in-vehicle applications.

The company offers intelligent transport systems for electronic enforcement, toll collection, and traffic telematics or in-vehicle applications. Kapsch TrafficCom AG - The company offers intelligent transport systems such as Kapsch traffic management solutions for highways, urban areas, bridges, and tunnels.

The company offers intelligent transport systems such as Kapsch traffic management solutions for highways, urban areas, bridges, and tunnels. Neology Inc. - The company offers intelligent transport systems such as the neology mobility platform.

