It's midseason of hurricane season: Texans should stay prepared, stay connected, stay safe

News provided by

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

15 Aug, 2023, 16:28 ET

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas offers tips to access vital resources, to ready for the unpredictable

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC) recently released its midseason hurricane outlook with the new forecasts suggesting increased chances of hurricanes making landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast. While it's unpredictable when a natural disaster will strike, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) is urging Texans to be prepared, stay connected and stay safe to protect their physical and mental well-being.

In times of distress, helping BCBSTX members to find nearby doctors, refill prescriptions and access mental health services is critical. To be prepared ahead of natural disasters, here are other safeguarding tips:

  • Review insurance coverage: Familiarize yourself with the details of your health insurance policy, including coverage for emergency medical services, hospitalization and mental health services.
    • This also includes keeping updated insurance information on you and having a BCBSTX member ID card.
    • Temporary cards are available on Blue Access for Members, or you can call your plan's customer service number.
  • Manage medications and health conditions: If you have chronic health conditions, ensure there is an adequate supply of medications and medical equipment to last you through the emergency period.
    • Keep a list of your medications, allergies and important medical information, such as your health care coverage and ID card, in your emergency kit or in a safe place.
    • Always reach out to your health care provider before a disaster strikes to discuss any specific needs or concerns related to your health condition.
  • Follow safety guidelines: Stay alert to safety guidelines issued by local authorities and health officials.
    • Adhere to evacuation orders or shelter-in-place instructions to prioritize your safety and minimize potential health risks.
    • Natural disaster resources are often provided on your local county's website.
  • Practice self-care and stress management: Natural disasters can be emotionally overwhelming.
    • Take time to care for your mental health and practice stress-management techniques, including deep breathing exercises, meditation or safe activities that bring you joy.
    • Stay connected with loved ones, seek support from community resources and reach out for professional help through services, such as telehealth.
  • Save important phone numbers: Having emergency phone numbers on you in a natural disaster can help you get the help you need quickly. You may not have access to the internet or other communications.
    • Regularly update your phone's contact information to include the most recent emergency service numbers.
    • BCBSTX has a list of recommended numbers to have on file.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) — the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas — is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 140,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 520 hospitals to serve more than 7 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

BCBSTX.com | Twitter.com/BCBSTX | Facebook.com/BlueCrossBlueShieldOfTexas | YouTube.com/BCBSTX | BCBSTX Community Highlights

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Also from this source

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas announces commitment to improve infant, maternal health

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas awards nearly $3 million in 2023-2024 Blue Impact℠ grants

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.