IT'S NOT PIZZA, IT'S CHIZZA - KFC® BRINGS THE GLOBAL BESTSELLER TO U.S. MENUS FOR THE FIRST TIME FEBRUARY 26

Fried chicken fans can get a first taste of KFC's Chizza at the "Chizzeria" Pop-Up in NYC on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the fried chicken chain that brought you the Double Down, KFC  has done it again – pairing the unexpected to create another mouthwatering meal. Starting Feb. 26 for a limited time, KFC is introducing the international smash hit, Chizza ("cheet-za"), to KFC menus in the U.S.* It's not pizza, it's Chizza: two 100% white meat Extra Crispy™ fried chicken filets topped with zesty marinara sauce, melty mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni.

To celebrate Chizza’s stateside debut, KFC will transform its restaurant at 242 E 14th St. in New York City into a one-of-a-kind “Chizzeria” pop-up serving one item only, the Chizza! Visitors to the Chizzeria try the Chizza for free and before anyone else.

Chizza first debuted on KFC menus in the Philippines in 2015 and since then the KFC exclusive has made its way around the world to Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico, among other countries. Now, you can experience the global phenomenon here in the U.S. for the very first time.

"Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better – the Chizza," said Nick Chavez, CMO KFC U.S. "The fan-favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world – try it while you can!"  

Enjoy the Chizza on its own or plus up the experience with the combo meal, which includes the Chizza, Secret Recipe Fries and a medium drink.

To celebrate its stateside debut, KFC will transform its restaurant at 242 E 14th St. in New York City – the pizza capital of the U.S. – into a one-of-a-kind "Chizzeria" pop-up where customers will get to try Chizza before anyone else for free.** The KFC Chizzeria offers one menu item only, hot & fresh Chizza, in a KFC-ified, modern take on a classic pizzeria. The world's first Chizzeria (probably) opens its doors for a limited time, Friday, Feb. 23-Feb. 24 (1-9 p.m. ET), but don't worry, Chizza is available to the rest of the country starting Monday, Feb. 26.

KFC's accompanying Chizza ad creative features social media creator GrannysOffHerRocker as an Italian "Nonna," assuring viewers KFC's new menu item is not pizza – it's Chizza.

KFC customers can use the KFC app to order their Chizza ahead of time and skip the line to pick it up on KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf and sign up for KFC Rewards to start earning rewards on digital orders and unlocking FREE KFC.***

Also returning to KFC restaurants nationwide temporarily is Blackberry Lemonade, the perfect fruity and tart drink to refresh the taste buds while enjoying the Chizza combo meal.

*Prices and participation may vary, for a limited time only.

**Limit one per customer.

***KFC Rewards program only available with online orders at participating KFC restaurants in the 50 U.S. States. Account creation required. 

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy chicken and Extra Crispy Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 27,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on FacebookTwitterInstagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken

