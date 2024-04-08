KFC® INTRODUCES NEW "TASTE OF KFC DEALS" - A VALUE MENU WITH REAL VALUE - STARTING AT JUST $4.99

The finger lickin' good taste of KFC with deals every day, plus $10 Tuesdays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KFC is bringing its beloved 11 herbs and spices to an all-new "Taste of KFC Deals" value menu available starting today, with flavor-packed meal deals starting at just $4.99*.

It's been 30 years since food ate up this much of people's incomes, and 56% of consumers are budgeting their finances more now due to inflation.** These deals are tailor-made to fit right into your loud budget – save on delicious fried chicken so you can spend more on all of the other things you love.

KFC is bringing its beloved 11 herbs and spices to an all-new “Taste of KFC” value menu available starting today through the end of the year at KFC, with flavor-packed meal deals starting at just $4.99. KFC is also introducing a new special Taste of KFC deal only on Tuesdays, as a temporary offer, “$10 Tuesdays”: get a bucket full of eight pieces of hot, juicy drums and thighs at KFC for just ten bucks.

People are fed up with spending more to get less, coupled with "value" menu items that aren't actually good quality. Enter KFC's Taste of KFC Deals – four hearty, quality meals for a deal – now that's value.

Taste of KFC Deals available seven days a week at KFCs across the country (also available on KFC.com and the KFC app), through the end of the year, include:

$4.99 Meal for One: Table for one, this meal has you covered! Grab two pieces of hot, juicy chicken (drum and thigh), creamy mashed potatoes & gravy and an extra buttery biscuit for just $4.99 .

Table for one, this meal has you covered! Grab two pieces of hot, juicy chicken (drum and thigh), creamy mashed potatoes & gravy and an extra buttery biscuit for just . Meal for Two: Get a deal on four pieces of chicken (drum, thigh, breast, wing) with mashed potatoes & gravy and two extra buttery biscuits – prices vary by location. This deal is great for parties of two.

Get a deal on four pieces of chicken (drum, thigh, breast, wing) with mashed potatoes & gravy and two extra buttery biscuits – prices vary by location. This deal is great for parties of two. $20 Family Meal: Make it a chicken night with the family when you bring home six pieces of mouthwatering chicken on the bone (two drums, two thighs, one breast and one wing), four individual sides of your choice, and four extra buttery biscuits. Side choices include Secret Recipe Fries, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes (with or without gravy), coleslaw and sweet corn.

KFC is also introducing a new special Taste of KFC deal only on Tuesdays, as a temporary offer, "$10 Tuesdays": get a bucket full of eight pieces of hot, juicy drums and thighs at KFC for just ten bucks.***

"Our fried chicken is hand-breaded in the famous Original Recipe® of 11 herbs & spices and fried fresh by our cooks and served hot," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "We created a value menu that actually has value. The new Taste of KFC Deals menu proves you don't have to sacrifice quality or taste to save on food spending."

For even more deals at KFC, order online to take advantage of special offers like a free 10 pc. Saucy Nuggets with $10 minimum purchase****. Sign up for the new KFC Rewards loyalty program to earn rewards on digital orders and unlock FREE KFC. KFC Rewards members can expect discounts and dollars off their orders, and exchange their points for freebies like KFC's new Saucy Nuggets and Apple Pie Poppers.*****

KFC's Original Recipe® represents the unmistakable Taste of KFC that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today, over 70 years since its introduction. The Original Recipe® is so famous and coveted, its original copy is locked away in a secret vault.

KFC customers can use the KFC app to order their Taste of KFC deal ahead of time and skip the line to pick it up on KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf. Hurry in and enjoy these delicious deals that'll have your taste buds cheering and your wallet thanking you!

*Prices, participation and product offering may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

**U.S. Agriculture Department data; Mintel Gen X 2023 Report

***Prices and participation may vary. Offer only available on 8 pc dark meat buckets purchased on Tuesdays. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

****Only available on KFC.com or the KFC app at participating locations with $10+ purchase (before taxes, tips & fees). Must redeem offer by clicking applicable banner on menu page. Customer responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limit 1 per transaction.

*****KFC Rewards program only available with online orders at participating KFC restaurants within the 50 U.S. states. Account creation required.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in nearly 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

