It's "Red, White & Crew" time! Help Us Celebrate The Great Loop Challenge This Week as Captain Red and His Crew Make Their Final Push Around Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As our nation nears the celebration of Independence Day, we are also celebrating and supporting true American Heros: Captain Scott "Red" Flowers and crew. Their journey to set a world record began on June 15th and they have already traveled 5,000+ miles to raise awareness and funds for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation®. The Great Loop route connects the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Chesapeake Bay, New York Canals, Great Lakes, Inland Rivers, and the east Gulf Coast. He is on track to set a new record in a 28-foot, open-cockpit center console boat, built and generously donated by Canyon Bay Boats.

"Red, White & Crew"! Celebrate The Great Loop Challenge as Capt Red and his crew make their final push around FL. Post this Bonefish Grill handing off a delicious dinner to Captain Red and his crew. The Great Loop Challenge crew begin their final push of the Great Loop in record time.

It has been a grueling endeavor, with the crew sleeping on the boat, eating sardines, and boating 16+ hours a day in harsh conditions. Yesterday, the crew stopped at Hooters in Port Richey and MarineMax Marina in St. Petersburg/Tampa, Florida where Bonefish Grill fueled the final leg of their journey by providing the crew with a well-deserved meal consisting of Crab Cakes, fresh Ceviche, Bistro Filet and other Bonefish favorites. You can support the crew by donating to the cause at GreatLoopChallenge.com . All proceeds will go to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, which funds research to find less toxic, more targeted treatments for pediatric cancer. Per the support from an anonymous donor, every dollar raised through the fourth of July holiday will be matched (up to $20,000).

­­"When I see these children fighting cancer, I am amazed at their courage and strength. Please help us raise money to give the 43 children diagnosed every day better treatment options; they deserve it," said Captain Red.

You can follow his journey through The Great Loop on social media and by visiting GreatLoopChallenge.com . The Weather Channel digital properties are also covering aspects of his journey on The Weather Channel app, weather.com, and social media channels. We invite the public to share photos or videos on social media if you spot him along the way using the hashtags #WHERESRED and #43ADAY, #BonefishGrill, #Hooters, #MarineMax, #NPCF and #PediatricCancer.

About National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (founded in 1991) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. We govern a unique, collaborative research consortium (the Sunshine Project™) consisting of physicians and scientists from over thirty of the top hospitals in the nation. We collaborate to idealize and aggregate the best scientific ideas and fund innovative research. The NPCF has received a perfect 100% score for financial health and transparency and is recognized as the top-rated cancer charity in the U.S. by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit NationalPCF.org .

SOURCE National Pediatric Cancer Foundation