It's Schmear! Jeni's Has Made An Everything Bagel Ice Cream And It's Shockingly Good

Gather and begin to assemble the pieces of your mind back together and hear us out. First, think of a dense, salty, subtly sweet cream cheese. That's the base. Now imagine a buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds—and yes, onions and garlic—schmeared throughout. BUT IT'S ICE CREAM.

Honestly, it was shocking how much this tasted like an everything bagel. You can do that with ice cream?! What kind of wizardry is this?! I mean, Jeni's flavors always taste like what the labels say they're going to taste like—they use real ingredients—but this was the perfect balance of sweet, salty, and umami. Like a really great, well-seasoned bagel… that you can lick.

Was it good? No, it was dancing-with-no-music-on delicious.

Everything Bagel will be available in pints Monday, January 25, at noon ET for nationwide shipping from jenis.com and at Jeni's scoop shops across the country, at open. If you haven't been paying attention to Jeni's recent flavor releases, they've been selling out quickly—like in a day or two—so don't sleep on this one.

Anyone who likes everything bagels or everything bagel seasoning—[both hands raised fully in the air and composing this verbally]—is going to LOVE this flavor. (If you don't, you won't.)

It's an ice cream acceptable to eat any time of day, which brings us to the next order of business: eating ice cream for breakfast.

Being at home by ourselves all the time in 2020 gave us a lot of time to think (too much time, maybe). And we began to ponder a vexing question: why is it only acceptable to eat ice cream during certain times of the day? Why isn't it ok to have ice cream before 11 in the morning? If it's ok to have breakfast for dinner, why not ice cream for breakfast? Why are donuts ok for breakfast and ice cream isn't?

Well, it's almost like Jeni's had hacked into our Alexa, because not only did they make this Everything Bagel flavor, but they also have a Skillet Cinnamon Roll flavor and a Coffee with Cream & Sugar flavor (they steep the coffee grounds into the cream) and word on the street is Wildberry Lavender tastes like Fruit Loops, too.

In 2021, we say YES to small acts that bring outsized joy, and we're going to be eating ice cream for breakfast. How about you?

About Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is a modern American ice cream company devoted to making the finest ice creams the world has ever known. Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's has emerged over the past 19 years as the new standard by which all other ice creams (and ice cream companies) are judged. Today, Jeni's is a Certified B Corporation known for its social, environmental, and business leadership with 50ish scoop shops, an online shop at jenis.com, and distribution in top grocery stores across the country.

