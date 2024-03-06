It's Showtime: MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy Debuts in Grand Style

Unrivaled brand of iconic properties fulfills passionate travelers seeking to experience the extraordinary with one-of-a-kind stays and Marriott Bonvoy Moments®

BETHESDA, Md. and LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, the brand created by two hospitality powerhouses, MGM Resorts International and Marriott International, opens up a world beyond the ordinary. Now accepting reservations for 16 iconic hotel and resort destinations on Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app, MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy offers an all-access pass to the world's largest stage. Marriott Bonvoy Moments® inspired by MGM Collection - from curating the production of the legendary Bellagio fountain show to the heart-pumping thrill of aerial acrobatics with jaw-dropping Cirque du Soleil performers - will transform a stay into a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

"Our commitment to providing unforgettable experiences is at the heart of everything we do. Travelers are seeking larger-than-life moments that speak to their passions and the destinations they love, and this guides our approach to orchestrating the guest and Marriott Bonvoy member experience at MGM Collection properties," said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. "MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy is the fusion of two experiential giants in MGM Resorts and Marriott International that will provide epic and extraordinary moments for our guests – through world-class acts, impeccable service, and endless opportunities to indulge – as delivered by some of the most recognizable resorts in Las Vegas and the United States."

For the reveler in every traveler – the seeker of thrills, the collector of experiences – MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy exhilarates at every turn, featuring:

New York-New York Hotel & Casino , MGM Collection

, MGM Collection MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino , MGM Collection

, MGM Collection Vdara Hotel & Spa, MGM Collection

The Signature at MGM Grand

Luxor Hotel & Casino , MGM Collection

, MGM Collection Excalibur Hotel & Casino , MGM Collection

, MGM Collection Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, MGM Collection ( Atlantic City, New Jersey )

& Spa, MGM Collection ( ) Beau Rivage Resort & Casino , MGM Collection ( Biloxi, Mississippi )

, MGM Collection ( ) MGM Grand Detroit ( Detroit, Michigan )

) MGM National Harbor ( Oxon Hill, Maryland )

) MGM Springfield ( Springfield, Massachusetts )

Of the 16 MGM resorts comprising MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, four of the properties are also affiliated with existing Marriott collection brands:

Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino , Las Vegas

, ARIA Resort & Casino , Autograph Collection

, Autograph Collection Park MGM Las Vegas, a Tribute Portfolio Resort

Continuing its affiliation with Autograph Collection is The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas , Autograph Collection

Steve Zanella, President of MGM Resorts Operations, said, "MGM Resorts destinations are iconic for their breadth of unrivaled entertainment experiences, world-class dining and superior hospitality. With the MGM Collection, we are thrilled to unveil the world MGM Rewards members have been experiencing for years to Marriott Bonvoy's passionate members."

Marriott Bonvoy Moments: Collect the Extraordinary in Las Vegas + Beyond

Unmatched entertainment and sports offerings reach new heights with Marriott Bonvoy Moments. These extraordinary packages provide larger-than-life experiences that Marriott Bonvoy members can redeem with points earned through stays and everyday activities. Marriott Bonvoy Moments inspired by MGM Collection unveiled today, with much more to come, include:

Choreograph the World-Famous Bellagio Fountain Show - The Fountains of Bellagio have served as the stage for many of Las Vegas' most epic moments. Now, for the first time in Bellagio's 25-year history, one lucky Marriott Bonvoy member will leave their mark on this Las Vegas icon, as they step into the role of maestro and curate the production of the show, from selecting a new song to the aquatic artistry of the choreography. With a visit to the WET Campus, the fountains' design studio, they will work hand-in-hand with the show's producers before witnessing their masterpiece come to life when they visit Las Vegas with five of their closest friends for an exclusive fountain show premiere. (1 package available starting March 6 )

The Fountains of Bellagio have served as the stage for many of most epic moments. Now, for the first time in Bellagio's 25-year history, one lucky Marriott Bonvoy member will leave their mark on this icon, as they step into the role of maestro and curate the production of the show, from selecting a new song to the aquatic artistry of the choreography. With a visit to the WET Campus, the fountains' design studio, they will work hand-in-hand with the show's producers before witnessing their masterpiece come to life when they visit with five of their closest friends for an exclusive fountain show premiere. (1 package available starting ) The Ultimate Golf Weekend at Shadow Creek – True fans of the game can start a new tradition to celebrate the best Sunday in golf. From playing Shadow Creek, one of the country's most exclusive golf courses, to a VIP Bungalow Bay at Topgolf at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino with three friends during golf's biggest major on April 14 , this weekend is a golf lover's dream. (1 package available starting March 6 )

– True fans of the game can start a new tradition to celebrate the best Sunday in golf. From playing Shadow Creek, one of the country's most exclusive golf courses, to a VIP Bungalow Bay at Topgolf at the MGM Grand Hotel & with three friends during golf's biggest major on , this weekend is a golf lover's dream. (1 package available starting ) Cirque du Soleil, the MGM Collection Way – Journey further behind-the-scenes than ever before at four of Cirque du Soleil's most awe-inspiring shows – KÀ, Michael Jackson ONE, Mad Apple, and "O." This one-of-a-kind experience will immerse guests in the artistry of these world-renowned shows with special access, exclusive meet and greets with the artists, a pre-show VIP experience and premier show seating, and dining at MGM Resorts' renowned restaurants. From the mind-bending acrobatics and story of KÀ to the surrealism and theatrical romance in "O," this is the ultimate weekend for passionate patrons of the arts. (1 package available starting March 6 )

Play, Stay and Earn Your Way

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points at MGM Collection destinations with qualifying stays and enjoy unique benefits when they reserve through Marriott's booking channels. Members of MGM Resorts' award-winning loyalty program, MGM Rewards, are eligible to link accounts with Marriott Bonvoy to directly Tier Match and receive member benefits.

Marriott Bonvoy's separate collaboration with BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, will have an initial launch in certain states on March 7 with additional states anticipated to launch shortly thereafter. Members can enjoy online gaming and the opportunity to earn points while playing, then transferring the points to their Marriott Bonvoy account for future free nights at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, including MGM Collection. Members who link their accounts and play will be able to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on certain BetMGM transactions, and participate in exclusive games, experiences, and offers on the BetMGM platform. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

For those seeking more thrills, visit mgmcollection.marriott.com and follow along via @mgmcollection .

About MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy creates unforgettable, larger-than-life memories with exhibitions of brilliance and extraordinary service for the reveler in all of us. With an unrivaled portfolio of hotels and resorts, MGM Collection includes Las Vegas icons such as Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Collection, and gaming paradises across the United States, such as MGM Springfield. MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy is the groundbreaking strategic alliance between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International, and participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , X , Instagram , and TikTok .

