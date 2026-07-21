PC Bang, K-Horror, BTS 'THE CITY' Activations, K-Beauty, Food, and More

On view July 8 - August 22, 2026

Gallery & Atrium at the Korean Cultural Center New York

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, New Yorkers don't need a passport to escape the heat. From July 8 through August 22, the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) invites visitors to step inside It's Time for K-Culture 2026: Escape the Summer, Dive into Korea, a six-week immersive festival that transforms the Center into a vibrant celebration of Korea's summer lifestyle through entertainment, gaming, food, beauty, tourism, and fandom.

It’s Time for K-Culture 2026 main poster

Co-presented by KCCNY, the Korea Tourism Organization New York Office, and the Korea Creative Content Agency New York Center, the festival showcases how Koreans embrace summer—from spine-tingling horror films and bustling PC Bangs to cutting-edge skincare, iconic Korean snacks, and breathtaking travel destinations.

NapRyang: Midnight Scream in NY

August 6-21 | KCCNY Theater (B1)

When the temperature rises, Koreans have a tradition of cooling off with horror movies and dramas. This August, trade the summer heat for something a little more chilling at a late-night screening series curated by KCCNY. The lineup features the rich diversity of K-horror cinema, spanning psychological suspense, supernatural folklore, and zombie comedy through four unforgettable films.

<Screening Schedule>

8/6 (Thu), 9 PM - Salmokji: Whispering Water

8/7 (Fri), 9 PM - A Tale of Two Sisters

8/20 (Thu), 9 PM - The Wailing

8/21 (Fri), 9 PM - My Daughter Is a Zombie

Dive into K-Sanctuary: PC Bang & Snack Zone

July 8-August 22 (Tue-Fri: 10 AM-6 PM, Sat: 11 AM-5 PM) | KCCNY Gallery (2F)

Step into one of Korea's most beloved social spaces—the PC Bang, where friends gather to play games, enjoy ramyun and snacks, and spend hours together. This immersive recreation brings the atmosphere of a real Korean PC Bang to New York.

Visitors can play games from leading Korean developer Smilegate, discover independent Korean titles, and on select activation days enjoy complimentary Nongshim ramyun and snacks while supplies last.

Glow & Go: K-Beauty & Tourism Zone

July 8–29, August 6-22 (Tue-Fri: 10 AM-6 PM, Sat: 11 AM-5 PM) | KCCNY Atrium (1F)

Summer in Korea starts with skincare. Explore interactive beauty experiences featuring Amorepacific brands—Laneige, Innisfree, Aestura, Hanyul, and IOPE —while beautiful travel installations showcase beaches, mountains, islands, and cities across Korea. On selected days, visitors can sample products and receive complimentary K-beauty gifts.

BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK: ARMY 'MADANG'

August 1–3 (11 AM-7 PM) | KCCNY Atrium (1F), Theater (B1)

As part of 'BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK', KCCNY will transform into ARMY 'MADANG', a dynamic destination celebrating BTS new album ARIRANG and 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG''. Presented in partnership with HYBE and the global sponsors of 'THE CITY', the three-day event invites visitors from around the world to experience a range of activations in the heart of Manhattan.

Visitors can personalize their ARMY BOMB, collect exclusive lyric cards inspired by BTS' fifth studio album ARIRANG, explore sponsor experiences from leading global brands, and enjoy special screenings in the KCCNY Theater featuring BTS' choreography practice videos and documentary content, both of which were shared across various social media platforms. Advance reservations can be made through Weverse, and participation is subject to availability.

About the Korean Cultural Center New York

The KCCNY is a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea, established in 1979 to promote Korean culture in New York. We provide diverse cultural and artistic activities, including gallery exhibitions, performing arts programs, film festivals, educational workshops, and more, offering a place of experience and learning.

Located at 122 E 32nd Street in New York, KCCNY serves as a cultural hub in the heart of the city, near Manhattan's Koreatown. The seven-story center offers a comprehensive platform where audiences can encounter Korea's rich heritage as well as its dynamic contemporary culture, fostering dialogue, creativity, and cross-cultural exchange.

For more information, visit www.koreanculture.org and follow @kccny on Instagram.

For inquiries: Dr. Bora Yoon (Manager, Visual Arts), [email protected]

Media Assets: Access the press kit for the official event poster, exhibition photos, and promotional videos

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York