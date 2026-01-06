It's Time for the GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE, Scientific Games' Newest Omnichannel Linked Game

World's Largest Lottery Games Company to Bring Players from Across U.S. to Exclusive Winners' Event in Los Angeles Offering up to $10 Million in Cash Prizes

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces the launch of GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE, its newest omnichannel Linked Game created around a lineup of iconic television game show brands known for broad national appeal and strong player engagement. Designed to deliver excitement and a premium experiential prize opportunity, the GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE will bring lottery winners from across the U.S. to Los Angeles for an exclusive entertainment event and the chance to win up to $10 million in cash prizes.

The GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE is an omnichannel play experience featuring themed instant, Fast Play and digital games showcasing three of Fremantle's most recognizable TV game show brands: THE PRICE IS RIGHT, FAMILY FEUD and PRESS YOUR LUCK.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT – Recognized as television's longest-running game show and having earned dozens of Emmy Awards over more than 5 decades on air.

– Recognized as television's longest-running game show and having earned dozens of Emmy Awards over more than 5 decades on air. FAMILY FEUD – The No. 1 rated syndicated show for adults 25-54, celebrating 50 years of unforgettable family showdowns in 2026.

– The No. 1 rated syndicated show for adults 25-54, celebrating 50 years of unforgettable family showdowns in 2026. PRESS YOUR LUCK – A consistently top-ranked game show known for combining wits, strategy and high stakes gameplay.

Players can win prizes instantly or a second chance opportunity to win a Linked Game experiential prize package to Los Angeles in fall 2027. All lucky trip winners will spend five days and four nights in the entertainment capital of the world and attend a taping of THE PRICE IS RIGHT game show as special guests. Winners will then return to the iconic set for an exclusive lottery winners-only GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE event to be held on THE PRICE IS RIGHT stage.

"The incredibly broad and sustained appeal of these classic TV game show brands makes the GAME SHOW EXPERIENCE a perfect promotion for lottery, bringing to life the surprise, joy and wins that players love in game shows," said Tina Hoover, VP of Licensing for Scientific Games.

A 2025 national consumer study confirmed the three TV game shows as top-performing brands across all demographics, delivering exceptionally strong scores in awareness, likeability and purchase intent—key indicators of high-potential licensed game performance and incremental sales opportunity for participating lotteries.

"We were really impressed by how strongly these classic game show brands performed in the consumer study," said Hoover. "Players clearly love them, and that kind of response is exactly what drives participation and excitement for a Linked Game."

Following the hugely successful THE SEVEN KINGDOMS EXPERIENCE in Napa, California, where nearly 100 winners from nine states participated in a brand-immersive experience, Scientific Games continues to expand its Linked Games portfolio with programs that engage players and drive incremental sales.

Scientific Games pioneered the lottery Linked Games concept in 2007, offering lottery players once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to win experiential prizes themed to brands like DEAL OR NO DEAL and WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Since then, the company's white glove events and multi-state Linked Games produced by the company represent a total combined retail value of more than US$6.6 billion to date.

With a portfolio representing more than 100 licensed brands, Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

DEAL OR NO DEAL TM © 2002 - 2026 Endemol Shine IP BV. Licensed by Banijay Brands Limited.

FAMILY FEUD™/© Fremantle North America, Inc. 2026. Licensed by Fremantle.

PRESS YOUR LUCK®/© Fremantle Media Operations BV.2026. Licensed by Fremantle.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT: ®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands BV. 2026. Licensed by Fremantle.

WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

© 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

