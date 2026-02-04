Scientific Games' Scratch-Off Partnership with Florida Lottery Shatters Retail Sales Record with $7.093 Billion in 2025

Record Scratch-Off Performance Drives Education Funding, Florida Students Benefit from Growth

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and the Florida Lottery announce that their long-time Scratch-Off game partnership delivered a record $7.093 billion in retail sales in calendar year 2025, breaking the previous high of $7.091 billion set in 2022. The milestone year generated more than $1.21 billion for the Florida Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, directly supporting education for Florida's public schools, colleges, universities and Bright Futures Scholarship Program recipients.

Scratch-Off sales increased by 6.84% year-over-year, underscoring continued player demand and the strength of the Lottery's data-driven instant game portfolio. In 2025, Scratch-Off games accounted for nearly 74% of the Florida Lottery's total annual sales of $9.63 billion, reinforcing its role as the Lottery's primary revenue driver.

Reginald D. Dixon, Florida Lottery Acting Secretary said, "We are extremely proud of our partnership with Scientific Games. Our work together continues to achieve high performance for our Scratch-Off games by using data analytics to inform our game portfolio planning and logistics. More than breaking a record, our efforts drove higher contribution to education for Florida's public schools, colleges and universities, as well as the Bright Futures Scholarship Program."

Florida Lottery winners claimed more than $5.23 billion in Scratch-Off prizes during the year, while the Lottery's network of retailers earned $425 million in commissions from Scratch-Off sales. Outstanding performers behind the banner year included the player-favorite GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER family of games ($1, $2, $5, $10, $20 and a new $50 game), which represented $1.29 billion in sales—more than 18.3% of total Scratch-Off sales. The WEEK FOR LIFE and HOLIDAY CASH families of games and prize-packed blowout games also made a significant impact on the year of record sales.

The Florida Lottery currently ranks among the top five performing lotteries worldwide in per-capita instant scratch game sales (La Fleur's 2025 World Lottery Almanac).

"Scientific Games has served as the exclusive or primary supplier of Florida Lottery Scratch-Off games since the Lottery's inception in 1988. In 1997, our relationship expanded to a full instant game partnership anchored by the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program," said Angela Goodwin, Senior V.P., Instant Products, Americas. "We have collaborated closely with the Florida Lottery's team to drive responsible growth with Scratch-Off games, and our longtime partnership has proven to be highly successful."

Today, five of the world's top six performing lotteries participate in SGEP, which optimizes instant game performance through advanced game design and portfolio management, data analytics, SciTrak predictive logistics and ordering, licensed brand services, and sales and marketing support. In Florida, the SGEP program is supported by Scientific Games' operations in Orlando, which supports a network of more than 13,550 Florida Lottery retailers across the state.

With products representing 70% of instant scratch game retail sales globally, Scientific Games is the largest lottery games creator, producer and services provider in the world. The company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

