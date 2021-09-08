It's Time to Have it All: Wingstop Adds Thighs to its Menu

"When launching Thighstop as a virtual brand, we knew our fans would be excited to try thighs," said Wingstop's Chief Growth Officer Marisa Carona. "The response was overwhelming, and guests wanted to enjoy both their favorite Wingstop wings and new mouthwatering thighs all at once. They asked, so we've answered – we're bringing it all together by adding thighs to the Wingstop menu to amplify our full flavor experience."

Wingstop's bone-in thighs and boneless, breaded Thigh Bites can be served naked or sauced and tossed in any of Wingstop's 11 bold, distinctive and craveable flavors. Wingstop will offer a variety of bone-in thigh and Thigh Bites meal options to help satisfy that craving, whether it's a five-piece thighs combo for mid-week lunch, a date night thighs Meal for 2, or 15-piece Bone-In Thigh Pack for a dinner with friends or family.

To further celebrate the addition of thighs to the menu, Wingstop is introducing "Thigh Thursday." Guests who order at Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app on Thursdays can add regular Thigh Bites to any order for just $4.49 or enjoy a Thigh Bites Meal for 2 for $13.99, which includes regular boneless Thigh Bites with up to two flavors, large fries or veggie sticks, two dips and two 20-ounce drinks.

Check out the full menu and more at Wingstop.com.

