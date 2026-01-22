Wingstop and PopUp Bagels Team Up on "Lemon Pepper Schmear" for Bold Flavor, All Day Long

Two brands known for driving fan obsession come together for a bold new spread

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) and PopUp Bagels®, two brands known for unapologetic flavor, are collaborating on a limited-edition "Lemon Pepper Schmear" that delivers bold flavor to morning routines before carrying that crave into game day and beyond.

Available at all PopUp Bagels locations from Jan. 29 until supplies last, the Wingstop-inspired "Lemon Pepper Schmear" brings one of Wingstop's most iconic flavors to PopUp Bagels' signature cream cheese spread. Made with Wingstop's Lemon Pepper seasoning, the schmear delivers the same citrusy kick and pepper-forward heat fans love from Wingstop's fresh, made to order wings.

Wingstop's Lemon Pepper wings have long been a go-to order for fans who crave bold flavor, from everyday meals to game-day gatherings. Just in time for the Big Game, this collaboration extends that flavor into a new moment, giving fans another way to experience Lemon Pepper while reinforcing the taste that defines Wingstop.

"When two viral brands come together, bold flavor is the only move – and that's exactly why our famous Lemon Pepper was the perfect fit," said Michael Skipworth, President and CEO of Wingstop. "This collaboration lets fans take their obsession with one of the most iconic flavors in our lineup from a morning bagel straight to their wing order."

"We don't collaborate just to collaborate," said Adam Goldberg, Founder of PopUp Bagels. "Wingstop's Lemon Pepper is one of those flavors people instantly recognize, and the fun for us was figuring out how to translate it into a schmear that actually works on a hot bagel and fits naturally into our Grip, Rip and Dip® experience."

Fans can order the "Lemon Pepper Schmear" starting Jan. 29 at all PopUp Bagels locations.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 3,000 restaurants worldwide – with 98% of the total restaurant count owned by brand partners. Dedicated to Serving the World Flavor, the Flavor Experts offer cooked-to-order and hand sauced-and-tossed classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches, in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors, with signature sides and iconic housemade ranch and bleu cheese dips. With approximately $5 billion in system-wide sales in fiscal 2024, 21 consecutive years of same-store sales growth and a vision to become a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop was recently named the Official Chicken Partner of the NBA. Learn more at wingstop.com or follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About PopUp Bagels

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram or our website, and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.

