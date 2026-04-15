It's Time to Pass Go! MONOPOLY Big Board Bucks™ by Aristocrat Gaming™ Makes Its Official Debut at Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Distribution Continuing Across the U.S. Following the Unveiling in the Southern California Casino

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Game night just got reel with the arrival of MONOPOLY Big Board Bucks by Aristocrat Gaming to casino floors in North America. Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel, the first in the country to debut the game, celebrated its arrival with an unveiling worthy of the iconic brand, now reimagined for casino floors in a way only Aristocrat Gaming can deliver.

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Game night just got reel with the arrival of MONOPOLY Big Board Bucks by Aristocrat Gaming to casino floors in North America. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel, the first in the country to debut the game, celebrated its arrival with an unveiling worthy of the iconic brand, now reimagined for casino floors in a way only Aristocrat Gaming can deliver.

Ushering in a new era, MONOPOLY Big Board Bucks is the first game title released by Aristocrat Gaming, under its newly awarded multiyear licensing partnership with Hasbro. Powered by the company's industry-leading innovation, this first title brings nostalgia, iconic iconography and dynamic gameplay to the forefront.

"We are incredibly proud to see our introductory MONOPOLY title, Big Board Bucks, make its debut on casino floors. The journey to this moment has been filled with energy, excitement, and a deep appreciation for the opportunity to innovate with one of the world's most iconic brands," said Craig Toner, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "Yaamava' Resort & Casino truly embraced the significance of being the first to launch, and we're kicking things off with tremendous momentum. We look forward to the continued excitement from players as the game rolls out nationwide."

With this historic game launch, Yaamava' is hosting its largest promotion to date, culminating on May 29 when one Club Serrano member will receive the biggest single prize in the property's history — the "Own It All" package valued at more than $1.6 million, including $500,000 toward a mortgage, $500,000 in travel credit, and a Ferrari 296GTS worth over $640,000. For more information and contest rules, visit yaamava.com/own-it-all.

"Launching the World Premiere for MONOPOLY Big Board Bucks gives us the opportunity to do what we do best—deliver next-level entertainment paired with meaningful rewards for our players," said Kenji Hall, General Manager, Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel. "From the immersive reveal to our largest promotion ever, this launch reflects our commitment to creating moments that feel big, celebratory, and uniquely Yaamava'."

MONOPOLY Big Board Bucks infuses nostalgia into gameplay with the player experience feeling like playing the actual board game, including player-selectable game tokens, Mr. Monopoly, Free Parking, houses and hotels and even the famous game board itself. Players are presented with triple metamorphic gameplay with Extra Spins, Extra Properties, and Extra Houses. These metamorphic features lead to the Big Board Bucks Bonus, and may be awarded individually, in pairs, or all together to enhance the bonus. Any of these triggers will lead to the Big Board Bucks Bonus. In the Big Board Bucks Bonus, players have the chance to trigger rewards around the game board and land money bags, properties, houses, and hotels, Free Parking, and even the GO Jackpot Wheel. There's also an exciting fourth metamorphic with Free Games that will trigger once the meter bar has been filled.

MONOPOLY Big Board Bucks is available on The Baron™ Portrait cabinet and is available in a never-before-seen signage package, the Skyline, featuring LED-lit themed panel dividers and dual-tier LED toppers adorned with lit Monopoly signature property game pieces crowning the top.

For more information on MONOPOLY Big Board Bucks by Aristocrat Gaming, please visit playmonopolyslots.com.

The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board, cards, and the playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment. ©1935, 2026 Hasbro.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT GAMING

Aristocrat Gaming is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of regulated land-based slot and electronic games across the globe. From award-winning games and hardware to unique game mechanics and leading performance, Aristocrat Gaming delivers the best seat in the house wherever and whenever the world plays. Part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Aristocrat Gaming delivers end-to-end solutions to customers in more than 300 jurisdictions across the globe. We strive to be an industry leader in responsible gameplay, as part of ensuring a vibrant and sustainable industry. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Follow Aristocrat Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT YAAMAVA' RESORT & CASINO AT SAN MANUEL

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort and is ranked among the best resorts in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with luxe suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casino and Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,500 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

For more information, visit www.yaamava.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads and X (formally known as Twitter).

ABOUT HASBRO

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 100 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

For Aristocrat Gaming:

Meghan Speranzo

[email protected]

Chelsea Eugenio

[email protected]

For Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Robin Alcantara

[email protected]

Ashleigh Pisarcik

[email protected]

SOURCE Aristocrat Gaming