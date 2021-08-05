It's Time to Turn Mealtime into GAME TIME! Introducing the MASTERCHEF Family Cooking Game by Wilder Toys & WowWee

The MASTERCHEF Family Cooking Game combines education with family fun by cooking your way through a series of challenges with delicious results. Mystery Ingredients, Game Changers and Mad Skills challenges will put your family to the test and keep everyone entertained from start to finish!

"Our mission is to make life Wilder by breaking the routine," said Casey Karls, Vice President, Wilder Toys. "Dinner or lunch was a perfect opportunity for us to disrupt the daily routine for parents and kids by gamifying it. The MASTERCHEF Family Cooking Game brings home the high-stakes experience for all to try!"

Discover new dishes and cuisines with 22 family-tested recipes that cater to a variety of eaters. Cook any time of the day with recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even snacks! While kids get to learn valuable cooking skills, the game also promotes teamwork by tackling challenges as a family to see if you can score big on the judges' score cards.

"MASTERCHEF fans are going to love playing this fun and innovative board game that lets them experience what it would be like to compete on their favorite show," said Scott Shillet, Vice President, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "In today's digital world, it is refreshing to have a game that encourages families to put down their devices and pick up a spatula or whisk to work together towards a common (and delicious) goal. From the Ricotta Gnocchi to the Elegant Eclairs, I can confidently say that this is the best tasting board game you will ever play."

With the 11th season of MASTERCHEF currently airing on FOX, you'll have plenty of time to feel inspired before picking up your copy of the MASTERCHEF Family Cooking Game from your favorite U.S. retailer this summer! MSRP $19.99. Please visit: www.wildertoys.com/masterchef

About Wilder Toys & WowWee

WowWee® is a global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topping retail best-selling lists around the world, and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. Also, the company won Plush Toy of the Year in 2020 for its licensed, official Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control, and Licensing International's Excellence Award for Best Toy of the Year ages 0-8.

Wilder Toys delivers experiential and innovative family and party games to consumers in the U.S. and across the globe. Wilder Toys is behind the exciting: "Hot Ones Truth or Dab The Game", based on Complex Networks' hit First We Feast internet series Hot Ones. The company is also behind the hilarious and fun "Impractical Jokers Card Game" based on TruTv's long-running series "Impractical Jokers". The "MasterChef Family Cooking Game" based on Fox's television cooking show "MasterChef", is Wilder Toys' latest game release, gamifying cooking through a series of fun challenges with delicious results.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe.

A division of Banijay, the world's largest international content producer and distributor, subsidiary production companies in the U.S. include Authentic Entertainment, Truly Original, 51 Minds Entertainment, Bunim/Murray Productions, Stephen David Entertainment and Yellow Bird U.S. Its Endemol Shine Latino division oversees all original Spanish and Portuguese-language operations across Latin America, including Endemol Shine Brasil and Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog.

Endemol Shine North America is behind such hit series as "Big Brother" (CBS), "MasterChef" (FOX), "MasterChef Junior" (FOX), "Wipeout" (TBS), "Utopia" (Amazon), "LEGO Masters" (FOX), "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (Bravo), "The Real Housewives of Potomac" (Bravo), "Below Deck" (Bravo), "Below Deck Mediterranean" (Bravo), "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" (Bravo), "Swamp People" (History) "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle" (VH1), "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" (E!), "The Challenge" (MTV) and the upcoming launches of "Foodtastic" (Disney+), "Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance" (Peacock) and "Ripley" (Showtime).

The company also produces Spanish-language hits, including "Mira Quien Baila" (Univision), "MasterChef Mexico" (TV Azteca), "Me Caigo de Risa" (Televisa), "Nicky Jam: El Ganador" (Netflix), "Se Rentan Cuartos" (Comedy Central Latinoamerica'), "Quien es la Mascara" (Televisa), "Subete a Mi Moto" (Amazon Prime), "LOL: Last One Laughing" (Amazon), "Cazatesoros" (TV Azteca), "Minuto Para Ganar VIP" (Televisa), "Tu Cara Me Suena" (Univision), and upcoming series "La Casa de los Famosos" (Telemundo) and "MasterChef Latino" (Estrella).

SOURCE WowWee