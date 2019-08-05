ITSM Academy Adds ITIL 4 Managing Professional Transition Course to our Portfolio

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITSM Academy is pleased to announce course dates are now available for the new and highly anticipated ITIL® 4 Managing Professional Transition course. The ITIL 4 Managing Professional (MP) designation will supersede the ITIL v3 Expert designation. The course lets individuals 'bridge' their knowledge between ITIL v3 and ITIL 4 to achieve the new ITIL 4 MP designation. The new transition course is only available to existing ITIL v3 Experts, or those who have acquired a minimum 17 ITIL v3 credits.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this course on the first week it will be available for delivery," Lisa Schwartz, CEO of ITSM Academy says. "The ITIL Managing Professional Transition course provides qualified professionals with a fast-track way to obtain what will soon become one of the most desired IT designations, the ITIL Managing Professional (MP)."

The five-day ITIL 4 Managing Professional Transition (MPT) course provides a holistic look at key concepts, principles and methods that IT practitioners working in organizations where IT makes a strategic difference need to understand.

"Our team has been actively contributing to the ITIL 4 program, with our strategic partner, AXELOS – the owners of ITIL," Schwartz continued, "In addition to our classroom training, we also license our courseware. As the MPT course will have a relatively short 'shelf-life', we are partnering with many ITIL v3/2011 training organizations, to license our courseware."

Find out more about our ITIL 4 Managing Professional Transition course, including special introductory promotion. Register for this and other ITSM Academy courses by, visiting www.itsmacademy.com, or contact us at info@itsmacademy.com.

About ITSM Academy

ITSM Academy, Inc., founded in 2003, is a full-service provider of ITIL, DevOps, Agile Service Management, Process Design and Customer Experience (XLA) education, and advice.

… educate and inspire is not just our corporate slogan, it speaks to our core mission and goal.

