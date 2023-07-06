ITSM Market to grow by USD 10,231.88 million from 2022 to 2027|Need for effective enterprise IT service incident and problem management drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ITSM market is set to grow by USD 10,231.88 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 14.43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The need for effective enterprise IT service incident and problem management is the major factor driving market growth. ITSM solutions allow sufficient IT incident and problem management across a broad range of businesses and verticals. ITSM solutions streamline the service restoration process after incidents that cause service disruption, and also they provide IT service delivery managers and other users with omnichannel transparency and help related to efficient incident identification, capturing, and prioritization relying on organizational desired goals. Thus, ITSM solutions provide IT service delivery managers with transparency about the occurrence of IT service incidents across the enterprise, which leads to the efficient resolution of incidents and buyer satisfaction. ITSM solutions enable businesses to become more efficient and effective by delivering a unified platform to handle and monitor the performance and availability of IT processes and services to optimize business performance and streamline processes. Here is an Exclusive report about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ITSM Market 2023-2027

The ITSM market covers the following areas:

The report on the ITSM market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

ITSM Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Digital business transformation is an emerging trend supporting the ITSM market growth. Using ITSM principles, methodologies, and technologies, digital transformation is expected to revamp and improve the design, delivery, and management of IT and business services. ITSM solutions are expected to find growing acceptance to improve business transformation. Furthermore, ITSM solutions effectively provide value-added services (VAS) to the customers of businesses, which creates customer-centricity. For example, Fujitsu Ltd. and Inria, the French national research institute for digital science and technology, announced the development of an AI technology that can identify factors contributing to anomalies in time series data, which will be helpful for the data collected in different fields, including healthcare, social infrastructure, and manufacturing in July 2021. Therefore, the continuous transformation of businesses is projected to increase the use of ITSM solutions across various industries and verticals during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Limited accessibility of quality data is the major challenge hindering the ITSM market growth. By the lack of access to quality data, the deployment of ITSM solutions is getting affected. For example, ITSM solutions need exact data to address queries. Thus, the quality of data affects the quality of output in the case of queries. Appropriate data-supporting ITSM solutions are frequently distributed across databases, repositories, systems, and processes across enterprises. Also, They may be distributed across silos. Consequently, To leverage to improve business productivity, they are not readily accessible for ITSM solutions. The inherent inconsistencies in enormous volumes of data across these silos are a significant problem for the deployment of ITSM solutions. In addition, as data is mostly never uniform across businesses, extra expenses are incurred on data cleaning and transformation for efficient use by ITSM solutions. ITSM solutions depend on high-quality and clean data to deliver a singular view of the entire business. Hence, periodical data reconciliation and cleaning are needed to lower data accessibility-related errors. Thus, the accessibility of quality data is a major challenge hindering market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

ITSM Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The ITSM market segmentation by application (CM, ITAM and ITSD, A and PM, NM, and others), deployment (cloud and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the CM (Configuration Management) segment will be significant during the forecast period. Configuration management describes the whole business infrastructure. Thus, it is an essential part of ITSM as it forms the base architecture of the entire IT setup of enterprises and it holds all the important data related to the IT services of businesses. Configuration management creates a reliable repository of accurate data on all enterprise IT components to improve IT efficiency. The rising requirement to gather data and dependency information precisely and accurately to establish configuration baselines and standards to track changes and detect variations from the standard configuration boosts the growth of the segment. With the baselines using ITSM, unauthorized variations can be readily eliminated by reconciling. Therefore, configuration management is crucial to assure adherence to best practices in enterprise change management and gain a competitive advantage by optimizing processes and maximizing the ROI.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Alemba Ltd.

Atlassian Corp. Plc

BMC Software Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Datto Holdings Corp.

EasyVista SA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hornbill Corporate Ltd.

IFS World Operations AB

International Business Machines Corp.

Ivanti Software Inc.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

SolarWinds Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

LogMeln Inc

Vendor Offerings

Alemba Ltd. - The company offers ITSM solutions, namely Alemba Service Manager.

The company offers ITSM solutions, namely Alemba Service Manager. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers ITSM through its subsidiary CA Technologies.

The company offers ITSM through its subsidiary CA Technologies. BMC Software Inc. - The company offers ITSM software, namely BMC Helix ITSM.

ITSM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,231.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alemba Ltd., Atlassian Corp. Plc, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Datto Holdings Corp., EasyVista SA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hornbill Corporate Ltd., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., and LogMeln Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

