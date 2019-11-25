Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for The Third Quarter of 2019

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights of the third quarter of 2019

Revenue of $69.0 million , up 29% year-over-year;

, up 29% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million (26.8% of revenues), up 10% year-over-year

(26.8% of revenues), up 10% year-over-year Generated $11.5 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

in quarterly operating cash flow; Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;

declared for the quarter; Ituran added 20,000, net after-market subscribers and no change to OEM subscribers;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "While Ituran's aftermarket business in Brazil has been recovering and returning to its growth trend, the OEM segment remains weak as a result of the difficult environment that the car manufacturers in the region are facing. 2019 has been a transitional year for us and we are working on realizing the synergies from the recently acquired OEM business across all our geographies. We are focusing on cross selling our services into new geographies as well as combining the operating footprint which will result in cost saving that will offset any decline in OEM revenues."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "In the aftermarket business, the subscriber quarterly growth rate has returned to its long-term target level of around 20,000 subscriber-adds per quarter, which we are very pleased with. We expect that the resumption of aftermarket subscriber growth will translate into improved operating results in the coming year."

The results include the consolidated non-GAAP financial results of Ituran, which exclude revenues and costs related to the purchase price allocation. For further details with regard to the reconciliation between the non-GAAP and GAAP results please see the financial tables with the press release.

Third quarter 2019 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $69.0 million. Non-GAAP revenues for the quarter were $70.0 million representing an increase of 31% compared with revenues of $53.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso, during the quarter versus the same period last year reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the reported year-over-year revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, third quarter non-GAAP revenue grew 33% year over year.

73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.

Non-GAAP revenues from subscription fees were $51.2 million, representing an increase of 31% over the same period last year. In local currency terms, subscription fees grew 32% over the same period last year. The subscriber base amounted to 1,781,000 as of September 30, 2019. Ituran added 20,000, net after-market subscribers during the quarter and there was no change to the number of OEM subscribers.

Non-GAAP product revenues were $18.7 million, representing an increase of 31% compared with the same period last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $31.9 million (46.2% of revenues). Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $32.9 million (47.0% of revenues). This represents an increase of 14% compared with gross profit of $28.9 million (54.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees was 56.3% compared with 61.8% in the same period last year. The lower margin was due to the lower average gross margin on the recently acquired OEM subscribers as well as a decrease in the gross margin from Brazil and Argentina.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on products was 21.5% compared with 33.0% in the same period last year. The variance in the gross margin between quarters was due to the product mix sold.

Operating profit for the quarter was $11.9 million (17.2% of revenues). Non-GAAP operating profit for the quarter was $13.7 million (19.6% of revenues). This is compared with an operating profit of $14.0 million (26.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the non-GAAP operating profit was unchanged compared with that of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $18.7 million (26.8% of revenues), an increase of 10% compared to $17.0 million (31.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the increase in adjusted EBITDA was 17% year-over-year.

Net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $6.4 million (9.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.30. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2019 was $7.8 million (11.0% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.37.

Net income in the third quarter of 2018 was $26.0 million (48.8% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $1.24 in the third quarter of 2018. This included a one-time other income of $13.8 million, related to an accounting gain from an acquisition following the gain of control of Ituran's joint venture with Road Track Holdings in Brazil and Argentina, which under GAAP rules, is accounted for at market value and was therefore revalued. The total gain is net of transaction related expenses. The net income on a non-GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2018 was $12.5 million (23.4% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.60.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $11.5 million.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $56.5 million and debt of $74.5 million, amounting to a net debt of $18.0 million or $0.86 per share. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.3 million and debt of $73.2 million, amounting to a net debt of $19.9 million, or $0.93 per share, as of December 31, 2018.

Dividend

For the third quarter of 2019, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.

Share Buy Back

On May 21, 2019, the board of directors approved a share buyback program, which Ituran has commenced. Under the program, the Company is able to repurchase Ituran shares in an amount up to $25 million by December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2019, Ituran repurchased a total of 121,000 shares amounting to approximately $3.5 million.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars

September 30,

December 31, (in thousands) 2019

2018







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 56,254

51,398 Investments in marketable securities 233

1,897 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 48,667

54,261 Other current assets 48,200

52,983 Inventories 25,642

28,367

_______

_______

178,996

188,906

----------

----------







Long-term investments and other assets





Investments in affiliated companies 2,086

4,872 Investments in other company 3,126

2,772 Other non-current assets 3,325

3,222 Deferred income taxes 10,410

12,127 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 11,316

9,497

_______

_______

30,263

32,490

----------

----------







Property and equipment, net 48,438

50,460

----------

----------







Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



6,331

-

----------

---------- Intangible assets, net 37,822

39,040

----------

----------







Goodwill 62,343

62,896







Total assets 364,193

373,792













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

September 30,

December 31, (in thousands) 2019

2018















Current liabilities

Credit from banking institutions 20,599

10,559 Accounts payable 19,733

23,987 Deferred revenues 30,183

37,671 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,313

- Other current liabilities 29,883

32,475

_______

_______

102,711

104,692

----------

----------







Long-term liabilities





Long term loan 53,924

62,622 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 17,084

14,801 Provision for contingencies 158

201 Deferred income taxes 4,875

6,458 Deferred revenues 8,816

8,221 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,018

- Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests 15,916

16,272 Others non-current 129

325

________

________

104,920

108,900

-----------

-----------















Stockholders' equity 150,032

153,693 Non-controlling interests 6,530

6,507

-----------

----------- Total equity 156,562

160,200

-----------

-----------









_______

_______ Total liabilities and equity 364,193

373,792











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















US dollars US dollars

















Nine month period

ended September 30,





Three month period

ended September 30,

(in thousands except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018



















Revenues:







Location-based services 155,086

126,315

50,261

39,126

Wireless communications products 58,755

47,855

18,734

14,250



_______

_______

_______

_______



213,841

174,170

68,995

53,376



----------

----------

----------

----------



















Cost of revenues:















Location-based services 67,497

45,994

22,403

14,938

Wireless communications products 46,318

38,899

14,714

9,545



_______

_______

_______

_______



113,815

84,893

37,117

24,483



















Gross profit 100,026

89,277

31,878

28,893

Research and development expenses 10,335

3,727

3,207

1,628

Selling and marketing expenses 9,593

8,423

3,290

2,941

General and administrative expenses 41,155

33,385

13,558

10,795

Other income, net (72)

(308)

(77)

(190)



_______

_______

_______

_______

Operating income 39,015

44,050

11,900

13,719

Other income (expense), net (37)

13,833

11

13,833

Financing income (expense), net (2701)

2,134

(847)

1,566



_______

_______

_______

_______

Income before income tax 36,277

60,017

11,064

29,118

Income tax expenses (10,869)

(12,416)

(3,680)

(3,906)

Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies ,net (2,781)

3,868

(810)

1,644



_______

_______

_______

_______

Net income for the period 22,627

51,469

6,574

26,856

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (477)

(2,124)

(175)

(805)



_______

_______

_______

_______

Net income attributable to the Company 22,150

49,345

6,399

26,051



















Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders 1.05

2.35

0.3

1.24



















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 21,112

20,982

21,041

21,010















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP RESULTS





















US dollars US dollars

(in thousands



Nine months ended Three months ended

September 30,





September 30, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018















GAAP Revenues: 213,841

174,170

68,995

53,376 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred



-





- revenue 2,989





985





________

________

________

________ Non –GAAP revenue 216,830

174,170

69,980

53,376

------------

------------

------------

------------

















100,026

89,277

31,878

28,893 GAAP gross profit





Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred



-





- revenue 3,209





985





________

________

________

________ Non –GAAP gross profit 103,235

89,277

32,863

28,893

















39,015

44,050

11,900

13,719







GAAP operating income





Operation profit adjustments













Amortization of other intangible assets 6,354

310

1,803

310

________

________

________

________ Non-GAAP operating income 45,369

44,360

13,703

14,029















Depreciation and amortization 17,210

9,656

5,030

2,970

________

________

________

________ Adjusted EBITDA 60,179

54,016

18,733

16,999















GAAP net income attributable to





the company's shareholders 22,150

49,345

6,399

26,051 Operation income adjustment 6,354

310

1,803

310 Other adjustments, net (1,776)

(13,833)

(452)

(13,833)

________

________

________

________ Non-GAAP net income attributable to 26,728

35,822

7,750

12,528 Iturans' shareholders







Summary of NON –GAAP Financial Information



US dollars US dollars (in thousands Nine months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018



















revenue 216,830 174,170 69,980 53,376 Gross profit 103,235 89,277 32,863 28,893 Operation income 45,369 44,360 13,703 14,029 Net income to shareholders 26,728 35,822 7,750 12,528 Adjusted EBITDA 60,179 54,016 18,733 16,999 Basic and diluted earnings per share 1.27 1.71 0.37 0.6









































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











US dollars

US dollars





Nine Month period

ended September 30,

Three month period

ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income for the period 22,627

51,469

6,574

26,856 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 17,210

9,966

5,631

3,277 Interest and exchange rate differences on long term credit 23

-

(8)

- Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,255

-

219

- Operating lease liabilities (2,255)

-

(219)

- Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities 210

(321)

208

20 Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 1,294

290

115

363 Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net 2,781

(3,868)

810

(1,644) Deferred income taxes 252

1,411

269

(408) Capital gains (losses) on sale of property and equipment, net 47

107

33

38 Capital gains on Acquisition of non-controlling interests -

(14,677)

-

(14,677) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 6,526

(2,131)

1,968

3,623 Decrease in other current assets 1,115

(5,265)

(1,199)

(1,286) Decrease (increase) in inventories 3,618

(2,852)

1,613

(2,867) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (3,559)

191

(3,212)

2,054 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (7,090)

(2,065)

(947)

(138) Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities (3,341)

2,465

(663)

(389) Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests 967

-

265

-

________

________

________

________ Net cash provided by operating activities 42,680

34,720

11,457

14,822

-----------

-----------

-----------

----------- Cash flows from investment activities













Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals (1,117)

(372)

(161)

(525) Capital expenditures (13,658)

(15,311)

(3,283)

(5,329) Acquisitions of a subsidiary – Appendix A -

(68,969)

-

(68,969) Investments in affiliated companies (55)

(1,250)

-

- Investments in other companies (129)

(1,097)

-

(200) Sale of (Invest in) marketable securities, net 1,454

1,428

-

(243) Deposit (83)

(175)

69

30 Proceeds from loans to affiliated companies -

7,317

-

4,055 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 203

341

168

125

________

________

________

________ Net cash used in investment activities (13,385)

(78,088)

(3,207)

(71,056)

-----------

-----------

-----------

----------- Cash flows from financing activities













Short term credit from banking institutions, net 387

(34)

998

(1) Receipt (repayment) of long-term credit from banking institutions (4,436)

81,695

(4,436)

81,695 Dividend paid (14,798)

(15,097)

(5,050)

(5,030) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest (1,557)

(1,517)

(748)

(545) Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary (3,501)

-

(3,501)

-

________

________

________

________ Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (23,905)

65,047

(12,737)

76,119

-----------

-----------

-----------

----------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (534)

(2,842)

(1,650)

(248) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,856

18,837

(6,137)

19,637 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 51,398

36,906

62,391

36,106

________

________

_______

_______ Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 56,254

55,743

56,254

55,743

