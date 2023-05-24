ITURAN PRESENTS ITS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Net subscriber growth in Q1 2023 of 49,000

Expects current strong subscriber net adds to contribute to accelerated revenue growth in 2023

AZOUR, Israel, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Highlights of the first quarter of 2023

Net subscriber growth at 49,000: net increase in aftermarket of 44,000 and net increase in OEM of 5,000;

Revenues of $79.5 million , an increase of 10% year-over-year;

, an increase of 10% year-over-year; Net income of $11.4 million , an increase of 30% year-over-year;

, an increase of 30% year-over-year; EBITDA of $20.8 million , up 8% year-over-year;

, up 8% year-over-year; Generated $17.4 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

in quarterly operating cash flow; Declared dividend of $3 million and continued share buy-back program totaling $1.2 million in the quarter;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with the results of the first quarter of 2023. The year has begun on a strong note and the accelerated subscriber growth we witnessed last year is starting to make its mark on our financial results. We experienced record subscriber revenues in the quarter with record subscriber gross margins and also saw our highest quarterly net income and EBITDA in over four years. Our success stems from introducing valuable new products and services that cater to our customer's mobility needs, while leveraging the synergies of our 2 million-plus ongoing subscribers across all the regions in which we operate."

"We are seeing an increase in interest in Latin America from car manufacturers, as well as from financing firms. We are increasingly optimistic for the upcoming quarters and expect that the positive trends we are currently experiencing will continue through 2023 and beyond."

First Quarter 2023 Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $79.5 million, an increase of 10.3% compared with revenues of $72.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

70% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 30% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $55.8 million, an increase of 11% over first quarter 2022 revenues.

The subscriber base amounted to 2,115,000 as of March 31, 2023. This represents an increase of 49,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and a net increase of 191,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 44,000 net in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 5,000 net in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $23.7 million, an increase of 8% compared with that of the first quarter of last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $36.7 million (46.2% of revenues), a 10% increase compared with gross profit of $33.3 million (46.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 58.1%, compared with 55.9% in the first quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 18.2% in the quarter, compared with 23.7% in the first quarter of last year.

Operating income for the quarter was $15.9 million (20.0% of revenues), an increase of 11% compared with an operating income of $14.4 million (19.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $20.8 million (26.2% of revenues), an increase of 8% compared with an EBITDA of $19.3 million (26.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year.

Financial expenses for the quarter were $0.2 million compared with financial expenses of $2.6 million in the first quarter of last year. In the first quarter of last year there was a large financial loss due to the devaluation of SaverOne, an early stage public company in which Ituran holds equity.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $11.4 million (14.3% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.56, compared to $8.7 million (12.1% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.43 in the first quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $17.4 million.

On the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $33.5 million and debt of $9.2 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $28.2 million and debt of $12.2 million, amounting to a net cash of $16.0 million, as of December 31, 2022.

Dividend

For the first quarter of 2023, a dividend of $3 million was declared.

Buy Back

On August 23, 2022, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. On February 23, 2023, the Board of Directors made the decision to increase the buy back by a further $10 million.

In the first quarter, under the program, Ituran purchased 54,000 shares for a total of $1.2 million. There is remaining under the buy back program approximately $12 million, as of March 31, 2023.

Share repurchases, were funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars

March 31,

December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

(unaudited)



















Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 33,276

27,850 Investments in marketable securities 209

316 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 47,990

45,821 Other current assets 52,382

48,156 Inventories 27,963

28,509

161,820

150,652







Non- Current investments and other assets





Investments in affiliated companies 1,143

1,188 Investments in other companies 1,730

1,779 Other non-current assets 3,789

3,129 Deferred income taxes 12,051

11,400 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 15,118

15,146

33,831

32,642







Property and equipment, net 42,969

45,598







Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 8,678

9,905







Intangible assets, net 11,853

12,620







Goodwill 39,411

39,510







































Total assets 298,562

290,927





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

March 31,

December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

(unaudited)



Current liabilities





Credit from banking institutions 8,901

11,845 Accounts payable 23,903

21,937 Deferred revenues 23,105

21,783 Other current liabilities 38,719

37,407

94,628

92,972







Non- Current liabilities





Long term loan 281

345 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 21,541

21,224 Deferred income taxes 1,534

1,534 Deferred revenues 14,283

13,036 Others non-current liabilities 2,110

2,071 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,847

6,886

45,596

45,096























Stockholders' equity 152,539

145,797 Non-controlling interests 5,799

7,062 Total equity 158,338

152,859







































Total liabilities and equity 298,562

290,927

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





US dollars (in thousands

Three months period

ended March 31 , except per share data)

2023

2022



(unaudited) Revenues:







Telematics services

55,777

50,226 Telematics products

23,695

21,846



79,472

72,072









Cost of revenues:







Telematics services

23,392

22,132 Telematics products

19,391

16,677



42,783

38,809









Gross profit

36,689

33,263 Research and development expenses

4,138

4,140 Selling and marketing expenses

3,323

3,124 General and administrative expenses

13,273

11,712 Other income (expenses), net

43

(79) Operating income

15,912

14,366 Other income, net

21

- Financing expenses, net

(195)

(2,565) Income before income tax

15,738

11,801 Income tax expenses

(3,419)

(2,464) Share in losses of affiliated companies ,net

(366)

(43) Net income for the period

11,953

9,294 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(598)

(565) Net income attributable to the Company

11,355

8,729









Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders

0.56

0.43









Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

20,314

20,534

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





US dollars



Three months period

ended March 31 , (in thousands)

2023

2022



(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period

11,953

9,294 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

4,905

4,907 Loss in respect of trading marketable securities

1

2,350 Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement, net

861

918 Share in losses of affiliated company, net

366

43 Deferred income taxes

(603)

157 Capital gain from sale of property and equipment, net

(7)

(62) Increase in accounts receivable

(2,780)

(3,685) Increase in other current and non-current assets

(4,576)

(3,026) Increase in inventories

(159)

(4,750) Increase in accounts payable

3,665

1,211 Increase in deferred revenues

2,729

1,846 Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities

1,040

(2,253) Net cash provided by operating activities

17,395

6,950









Cash flows from investment activities







Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon







retirement, net of withdrawals

(383)

(392) Capital expenditures

(2,903)

(6,122) Investments in affiliated and other companies

(295)

(377) Investment in long term deposit

-

(22) Sale of investment in marketable securities

99

- Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

18

210 Net cash used in investment activities

(3,464)

(6,703)









Cash flows from financing activities







Short term credit from banking institutions, net

1,139

(49) Repayment of long term loan

(4,142)

(4,177) Dividend paid

(2,797)

(2,891) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

(795)

- Acquisition of company shares

(1,200)

- Net cash used in in financing activities

(7,795)

(7,117) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(710)

(182) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5,426

(7,052) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

27,850

50,306 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

33,276

43,254

Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:

In March 2023, the Company declared a dividend in the amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in April 2023

