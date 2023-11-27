ITURAN PRESENTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

News provided by

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

27 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET

Growth in subscriber revenue from continued subscriber growth leading to record EBITDA

Net subscriber growth in Q3 2023 of 48,000

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2023

  • Strong net subscriber growth of 48,000: a net increase in aftermarket of 45,000 and a net increase in OEM of 3,000;
  • Revenue of $81.1 million, a 12% improvement year-over-year;
  • Net income grew to $12.5 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year;
  • EBITDA reached $22.5 million, a 15% increase year-over-year;
  • Operating cash flow was reported at $20.5 million;
  • The Company declared a dividend of $5 million and the share buyback in the quarter was $1.9 million, reflecting the company's robust financial position.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are pleased with our third quarter results. The accelerated subscriber growth we have seen in recent quarters continued in the third quarter and contributed to our highest ever level of subscriber revenues. In the fourth quarter, we expect subscriber growth of between 30,000 and 35,000, which is somewhat impacted by a lack of new car sales in Israel specifically, because of the war that started near the start of the fourth quarter. However, our well-over 2 million global subscriber base, which are consistently using our services on an ongoing monthly basis, provides us with continued long-term stability and growth, as well as significant resilience. We look forward to continued solid performance for the foreseeable future."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We are very pleased to share the fruits of our ongoing profitable growth and reward our loyal shareholders for their long-term support of our company. We therefore increased our regular dividend payout starting from this quarter to $5 million."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $81.1 million, a 12% increase compared with revenues of $72.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. In local currency terms, third quarter revenues grew by 13% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 26% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were a record $60.2 million, an increase of 13% over the third quarter 2022 revenues. In local currency terms, third quarter subscription fee revenue grew by 14% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

The subscriber base amounted to 2,210,000 as of September 30, 2023. This represents an increase of 48,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and a net increase of 190,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 45,000 net in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 3,000 net in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $20.9 million, an increase of 7% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $39.4 million (48.6% of revenues), a 14% increase compared with gross profit of $34.6 million (47.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 58.5%, compared with 57.2% in the third quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 20.3% in the quarter, compared with 21.5% in the third quarter of last year.

Operating income for the quarter was $16.9 million, or 20.8% of revenues, reflecting a 15% increase year-over-year. In local currency terms, third quarter operating income grew at the same level at 15% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $22.5 million (27.8% of revenues), an increase of 15% compared with EBITDA of $19.6 million (27.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, third quarter EBITDA grew by 14% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

Financial expenses for the quarter were $0.1 million, compared with financial expenses of $0.7 million in the third quarter of last year.     

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $12.5 million (15.4% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.63, an increase of 24% compared to $10.1 million (13.9% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.49 in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, third quarter net income grew at the same level of 24% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $20.5 million.

On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $40.0 million and debt of $2.0 million, amounting to a net cash position of $38.0million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $28.2 million and debt of $12.2 million, amounting to a net cash position of $16.0 million, as of the end of 2022.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared that starting from the third quarter of 2023, the Company would return to its former dividend policy which had been in place and continued until the fourth quarter of 2019, prior to the Corona shutdown. The former dividend policy, and dividend policy going forward from the current quarter, calls for the issuance of a $5.0 million dividend per quarter. This represents a 67% increase from the more recent policy of a $3.0 million dividend per quarter.

Buy Back

On August 23, 2022, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $25 million share buy-back program that was originally announced in 2019 and on February 23, 2023, the Board of Directors made the decision to increase the buy-back program by a further $10 million. As of September 30, 2023, there is remaining under the buy-back program $6.7 million. Share repurchases are funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

In the third quarter, under the program, Ituran purchased 73,000 shares for a total of $1.9 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, November 27, 2023 at 9am Eastern Time

On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number:  +972 3 918 0609

at:

9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected] 

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected] 

EK Global  Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040
 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

US dollars

 September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

(unaudited)









Current assets

 


Cash and cash equivalents

39,879

27,850

Investments in marketable securities

144

316

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)

45,481

45,821

Other current assets

51,888

48,156

Inventories

26,125

28,509

163,517

150,652




Non- Current investments and other assets


Investments in affiliated companies

602

1,188

Investments in other companies

1,780

1,779

Other non-current assets

3,967

3,129

Deferred income taxes

12,828

11,400

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

15,790

15,146

34,967

32,642




Property and equipment, net

41,589

45,598




Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

6,991

9,905




Intangible assets, net

10,852

12,620




Goodwill

39,213

39,510
















Total assets

297,129

290,927

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)

US dollars

 September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

(unaudited)

Current liabilities


Credit from banking institutions

1,729

11,845

Accounts payable

18,802

21,937

Deferred revenues

25,139

21,783

Other current liabilities

39,015

37,407

84,685

92,972




Non- Current liabilities


Long term loan

263

345

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

21,819

21,224

Deferred income taxes

1,255

1,534

Deferred revenues

13,899

13,036

Others non-current liabilities

1,896

2,071

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,538

6,886

43,670

45,096












Stockholders' equity

163,701

145,797

Non-controlling interests

5,073

7,062

Total equity

168,774

152,859












Total liabilities and equity

297,129

290,927

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

US dollars

US dollars

Nine months period
ended September 30,

Three months period
ended September 30,

(in thousands except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

             (unaudited)

              (unaudited)

 

Revenues:






Telematics services

175,115

155,671

60,152

53,131

Telematics products

67,055

62,453

20,901

19,533

242,170

218,124

81,053

72,664








Cost of revenues:






Telematics services

73,627

67,455

24,985

22,716

Telematics products

53,782

48,960

16,658

15,333

127,409

116,415

41,643

38,049








Gross profit

114,761

101,709

39,410

34,615

Research and development expenses

12,746

12,232

4,392

4,101

Selling and marketing expenses

10,108

10,025

3,502

3,445

General and administrative expenses

42,330

36,131

14,614

12,433

Other expense (income), net

127

(149)

9

(31)

Operating income

49,450

43,470

16,893

14,667

Other expense, net

(3)

-

-

-

Financing income (expense), net

101

(4,652)

(53)

(714)

Income before income tax

49,548

38,818

16,840

13,953

Income tax expenses

(10,821)

(8,998)

(3,601)

(3,080)

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

(822)

(412)

(195)

(291)

Net income for the period

37,905

29,408

13,044

10,582

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,787)

(1,877)

(530)

(518)

Net income attributable to the Company

36,118

27,531

12,514

10,064








Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders

1.80

1.35

0.63

0.49








Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

20,096

20,435

19,912

20,347

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

US dollars

US dollars

Nine months period
ended September 30,

Three months period
ended September 30,

(in thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2022

       (unaudited)

  (unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income for the period

37,905

29,408

13,044

10,582

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

15,661

14,871

5,610

4,978

Losses in respect of trading marketable securities

57

3,840

110

68

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

2,281

1,301

691

229

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

822

412

195

291

Deferred income taxes

(1,695)

(115)

(301)

(257)

Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net

35

(304)

(11)

(9)

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(1,795)

(4,292)

1,157

759

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

(4,109)

(10,223)

2,866

(3,972)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

901

(8,810)

1,510

(4,814)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(2,953)

2,576

(3,892)

2,319

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

4,768

1,007

(459)

465

Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities

3,561

(467)

17

761

Net cash provided by operating activities

55,439

29,204

20,537

11,400

Cash flows from investment activities






Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals

(1,933)

(548)

(773)

(175)

Capital expenditures

(10,193)

(18,758)

(3,911)

(4,040)

Investments in affiliated and other companies

(556)

(690)

51

(90)

Investment in (sale of) marketable securities

99

(103)

-

-

Proceeds from (Investments in) deposits

(140)

87

(95)

(43)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

144

848

86

65

Net cash used in investment activities

(12,579)

(19,164)

(4,642)

(4,283)

Cash flows from financing activities






Short term credit from banking institutions, net

1,486

(148)

1,301

(49)

Repayment of long-term loan

(11,488)

(12,293)

(3,581)

(4,070)

Dividend paid

(8,618)

(8,621)

(3,001)

(2,855)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

(3,327)

-

(1,640)

-

Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary

(6,613)

(5,446)

(1,896)

(2,000)

Net cash used in financing activities

(28,560)

(26,508)

(8,817)

(8,974)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,271)

(3,770)

(1,404)

(746)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

12,029

(20,238)

5,674

(2,603)

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

27,850

50,306

34,205

32,671

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

39,879

30,068

39,879

30,068










In August 2023, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in October 2023.

 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Also from this source

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR NOVEMBER 27, 2023

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR NOVEMBER 27, 2023

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), announced that it will be releasing its third quarter 2023 results on Monday, November 27, 2023. The ...
ITURAN AFFIRMS NO DISRUPTION TO ITS CONTINUED BUSINESS OPERATION IN ISRAEL AND ELSEWHERE

ITURAN AFFIRMS NO DISRUPTION TO ITS CONTINUED BUSINESS OPERATION IN ISRAEL AND ELSEWHERE

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITRN) today addressed the status of the Company's ongoing activity in Israel, against the background of the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.