ITURAN PRESENTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Growth in subscriber revenue from continued subscriber growth leading to record EBITDA

Net subscriber growth in Q3 2023 of 48,000

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2023

Strong net subscriber growth of 48,000: a net increase in aftermarket of 45,000 and a net increase in OEM of 3,000;

Revenue of $81.1 million , a 12% improvement year-over-year;

, a 12% improvement year-over-year; Net income grew to $12.5 million , an increase of 24% year-over-year;

, an increase of 24% year-over-year; EBITDA reached $22.5 million , a 15% increase year-over-year;

, a 15% increase year-over-year; Operating cash flow was reported at $20.5 million ;

; The Company declared a dividend of $5 million and the share buyback in the quarter was $1.9 million , reflecting the company's robust financial position.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are pleased with our third quarter results. The accelerated subscriber growth we have seen in recent quarters continued in the third quarter and contributed to our highest ever level of subscriber revenues. In the fourth quarter, we expect subscriber growth of between 30,000 and 35,000, which is somewhat impacted by a lack of new car sales in Israel specifically, because of the war that started near the start of the fourth quarter. However, our well-over 2 million global subscriber base, which are consistently using our services on an ongoing monthly basis, provides us with continued long-term stability and growth, as well as significant resilience. We look forward to continued solid performance for the foreseeable future."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We are very pleased to share the fruits of our ongoing profitable growth and reward our loyal shareholders for their long-term support of our company. We therefore increased our regular dividend payout starting from this quarter to $5 million."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $81.1 million, a 12% increase compared with revenues of $72.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. In local currency terms, third quarter revenues grew by 13% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 26% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were a record $60.2 million, an increase of 13% over the third quarter 2022 revenues. In local currency terms, third quarter subscription fee revenue grew by 14% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

The subscriber base amounted to 2,210,000 as of September 30, 2023. This represents an increase of 48,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and a net increase of 190,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 45,000 net in the aftermarket subscriber base and an increase of 3,000 net in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $20.9 million, an increase of 7% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $39.4 million (48.6% of revenues), a 14% increase compared with gross profit of $34.6 million (47.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 58.5%, compared with 57.2% in the third quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 20.3% in the quarter, compared with 21.5% in the third quarter of last year.

Operating income for the quarter was $16.9 million, or 20.8% of revenues, reflecting a 15% increase year-over-year. In local currency terms, third quarter operating income grew at the same level at 15% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $22.5 million (27.8% of revenues), an increase of 15% compared with EBITDA of $19.6 million (27.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, third quarter EBITDA grew by 14% compared with that of the third quarter of last year.

Financial expenses for the quarter were $0.1 million, compared with financial expenses of $0.7 million in the third quarter of last year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $12.5 million (15.4% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.63, an increase of 24% compared to $10.1 million (13.9% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.49 in the third quarter of last year. In local currency terms, third quarter net income grew at the same level of 24% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $20.5 million.

On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $40.0 million and debt of $2.0 million, amounting to a net cash position of $38.0million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $28.2 million and debt of $12.2 million, amounting to a net cash position of $16.0 million, as of the end of 2022.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared that starting from the third quarter of 2023, the Company would return to its former dividend policy which had been in place and continued until the fourth quarter of 2019, prior to the Corona shutdown. The former dividend policy, and dividend policy going forward from the current quarter, calls for the issuance of a $5.0 million dividend per quarter. This represents a 67% increase from the more recent policy of a $3.0 million dividend per quarter.

Buy Back

On August 23, 2022, Ituran announced that its Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $25 million share buy-back program that was originally announced in 2019 and on February 23, 2023, the Board of Directors made the decision to increase the buy-back program by a further $10 million. As of September 30, 2023, there is remaining under the buy-back program $6.7 million. Share repurchases are funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms.

In the third quarter, under the program, Ituran purchased 73,000 shares for a total of $1.9 million.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars

September 30,

December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

(unaudited)



















Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 39,879

27,850 Investments in marketable securities 144

316 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 45,481

45,821 Other current assets 51,888

48,156 Inventories 26,125

28,509

163,517

150,652







Non- Current investments and other assets





Investments in affiliated companies 602

1,188 Investments in other companies 1,780

1,779 Other non-current assets 3,967

3,129 Deferred income taxes 12,828

11,400 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 15,790

15,146

34,967

32,642







Property and equipment, net 41,589

45,598







Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,991

9,905







Intangible assets, net 10,852

12,620







Goodwill 39,213

39,510































Total assets 297,129

290,927

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

September 30,

December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

(unaudited)



Current liabilities





Credit from banking institutions 1,729

11,845 Accounts payable 18,802

21,937 Deferred revenues 25,139

21,783 Other current liabilities 39,015

37,407

84,685

92,972







Non- Current liabilities





Long term loan 263

345 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 21,819

21,224 Deferred income taxes 1,255

1,534 Deferred revenues 13,899

13,036 Others non-current liabilities 1,896

2,071 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,538

6,886

43,670

45,096























Stockholders' equity 163,701

145,797 Non-controlling interests 5,073

7,062 Total equity 168,774

152,859























Total liabilities and equity 297,129

290,927

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



US dollars

US dollars

Nine months period

ended September 30,

Three months period

ended September 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues:













Telematics services 175,115

155,671

60,152

53,131 Telematics products 67,055

62,453

20,901

19,533

242,170

218,124

81,053

72,664















Cost of revenues:













Telematics services 73,627

67,455

24,985

22,716 Telematics products 53,782

48,960

16,658

15,333

127,409

116,415

41,643

38,049















Gross profit 114,761

101,709

39,410

34,615 Research and development expenses 12,746

12,232

4,392

4,101 Selling and marketing expenses 10,108

10,025

3,502

3,445 General and administrative expenses 42,330

36,131

14,614

12,433 Other expense (income), net 127

(149)

9

(31) Operating income 49,450

43,470

16,893

14,667 Other expense, net (3)

-

-

- Financing income (expense), net 101

(4,652)

(53)

(714) Income before income tax 49,548

38,818

16,840

13,953 Income tax expenses (10,821)

(8,998)

(3,601)

(3,080) Share in losses of affiliated companies, net (822)

(412)

(195)

(291) Net income for the period 37,905

29,408

13,044

10,582 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,787)

(1,877)

(530)

(518) Net income attributable to the Company 36,118

27,531

12,514

10,064















Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders 1.80

1.35

0.63

0.49















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 20,096

20,435

19,912

20,347

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



US dollars

US dollars

Nine months period

ended September 30,

Three months period

ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities











Net income for the period 37,905

29,408

13,044

10,582 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 15,661

14,871

5,610

4,978 Losses in respect of trading marketable securities 57

3,840

110

68 Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 2,281

1,301

691

229 Share in losses of affiliated companies, net 822

412

195

291 Deferred income taxes (1,695)

(115)

(301)

(257) Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net 35

(304)

(11)

(9) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (1,795)

(4,292)

1,157

759 Decrease (increase) in other current assets (4,109)

(10,223)

2,866

(3,972) Decrease (increase) in inventories 901

(8,810)

1,510

(4,814) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (2,953)

2,576

(3,892)

2,319 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 4,768

1,007

(459)

465 Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities 3,561

(467)

17

761 Net cash provided by operating activities 55,439

29,204

20,537

11,400 Cash flows from investment activities













Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals (1,933)

(548)

(773)

(175) Capital expenditures (10,193)

(18,758)

(3,911)

(4,040) Investments in affiliated and other companies (556)

(690)

51

(90) Investment in (sale of) marketable securities 99

(103)

-

- Proceeds from (Investments in) deposits (140)

87

(95)

(43) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 144

848

86

65 Net cash used in investment activities (12,579)

(19,164)

(4,642)

(4,283) Cash flows from financing activities













Short term credit from banking institutions, net 1,486

(148)

1,301

(49) Repayment of long-term loan (11,488)

(12,293)

(3,581)

(4,070) Dividend paid (8,618)

(8,621)

(3,001)

(2,855) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest (3,327)

-

(1,640)

- Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary (6,613)

(5,446)

(1,896)

(2,000) Net cash used in financing activities (28,560)

(26,508)

(8,817)

(8,974) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,271)

(3,770)

(1,404)

(746) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 12,029

(20,238)

5,674

(2,603) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 27,850

50,306

34,205

32,671 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 39,879

30,068

39,879

30,068





















In August 2023, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 3 million. The dividend was paid in October 2023.

