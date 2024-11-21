ITURAN PRESENTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Continued strong profitability and reiterates guidance;

Declares an $8 million dividend for the third quarter of 2024

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2024.

Highlights of the third quarter of 2024

Number of subscribers reached 2,369,000, adding a net 40,000 in the third quarter.

Revenue of $83.5 million , an increase of 3% year-over-year.

, an increase of 3% year-over-year. Net income increased to $13.7 million , up by 9% year-over-year.

, up by 9% year-over-year. EBITDA grew to $23.3 million , a 4% increase year-over-year.

, a 4% increase year-over-year. Operating cash flow of $17.2 million .

. The Board declared a dividend of $8 million or $0.39 per share, in line with the Company's dividend policy.

Guidance for 2024

Management reiterates its expectations for continued revenue and profit growth, and expects to continue to add approximately 35,000 to 40,000, net new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2024.

From a financial perspective, full-year 2024 EBITDA expectations continue to be between $90-95 million and 2025 EBITDA is targeted to surpass $100 million.

The guidance assumes that the exchange rates in the geographies in which Ituran operate do not worsen against the US dollar, and the current global macro-economic situation and the political situation in Israel do not materially deteriorate.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "In the third quarter, we presented another solid quarter of results and financial performance and showed growth in the subscriber base at the top end of our expected range. Ituran's business remains fundamentally strong across all regions with growth in the financial metrics especially when measured in local currency terms, though the strengthening dollar against local currencies in the quarter prevented these growth rates from being reflected fully in our financial results. We continue to see strong demand for our broad location-based products and telematic services and traction from our new initiatives."

Third quarter 2024 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $83.5 million, a 3% increase compared with revenues of $81.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

It is noted that the strengthening of the US dollar in the third quarter versus the various local currencies in which Ituran operates, impacted the revenues when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 7% year-over-year.

71% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 29% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $59.6 million, a decrease of 1% over the third quarter 2023 revenues. In local currencies, subscription revenues grew by 4% year-over-year.

The subscriber base expanded to 2,369,000 by the end of September 2024, marking an increase of 40,000 from the previous quarter.

Product revenues were $23.9 million, an increase of 14% year-over-year. In local currencies, product revenue grew by 15% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $40.2 million (48.1% of revenues), a 2% increase compared with gross profit of $39.4 million (48.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 5% year-over-year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved to 58.8%, compared to 58.5% in the third quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 21.5% in the quarter, an improvement compared with 20.3% in the third quarter of last year. The variance in the gross margin on products between quarters was due to the change in product mix sold between the quarters.

Operating income for the quarter was $18.4 million (22.0% of revenues), representing a 9% increase compared to $16.9 million (20.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currencies, operating income grew 14% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $23.3 million (27.9% of revenues), an increase of 4% compared with EBITDA of $22.5 million (27.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew 9% year-over-year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.7 million (16.4% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.69, an increase of 9% compared to $12.5 million (15.4% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.63 in the third quarter of last year. In local currencies, net income grew 14% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $17.2 million.

On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $67.5 million and debt of $0.2 million, amounting to a net cash position of $67.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.6 million and debt of $0.6 million, amounting to a net cash position of $53.0 million, as of year-end 2023.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend for the quarter of $8 million, in line with the Company's dividend policy. This dividend is the same as that of the prior quarter and 60% increased over that of the year-ago quarter.

The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow and strong balance sheet.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 10am Eastern Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642

ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972 3 918 0609

at:

10:00am Eastern Time, 7:00am Pacific Time, 5:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.3 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact Udi Mizrahi [email protected] Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran (Israel) +972 3 557 1348 International Investor Relations Ehud Helft [email protected] EK Global Investor Relations (US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







US dollars (In thousands) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023

(unaudited)

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 67,465 53,434 Investments in marketable securities 32 119 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 47,876 45,390 Other current assets 51,193 52,724 Inventories 23,959 26,872

190,525 178,539





Long-term investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 739 714 Investments in other companies 2,113 2,213 Other non-current assets 3,430 3,989 Deferred income taxes 13,785 14,452 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 20,440 18,525

40,507 39,893





Property and equipment, net 34,332 41,955





Operating lease right of use assets, net 6,933 8,071





Intangible assets, net 9,108 10,830

Goodwill 39,265 39,400

















Total assets 320,670 318,688

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)





US dollars

September 30, December 31,

(In thousands) 2024 2023

(unaudited)

Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 169 355 Accounts payable 17,247 20,842 Deferred revenues 24,114 27,117 Other current liabilities 45,240 44,150

86,770 92,464





Long-term liabilities



Loan from bank institution - 237 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 26,190 24,562 Deferred income taxes 562 1,116 Deferred revenues 12,594 13,259 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,334 4,774 Others non-current liabilities 2,145 2,027

45,825 45,975



Stockholders' equity 182,959 174,454 Non-controlling interests 5,116 5,795 Total equity 188,075 180,249















Total liabilities and equity 320,670 318,688



ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







US dollars US dollars

Nine months period

ended September 30, Three months period

ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues:

















Telematics services 180,943 175,115 59,591 60,152 Telematics products 72,431 67,055 23,888 20,901

253,374 242,170 83,479 81,053









Cost of revenues:

















Telematics services 75,320 73,627 24,574 24,985 Telematics products 58,550 53,782 18,748 16,658

133,870 127,409 43,322 41,643



















Gross profit 119,504 114,761 40,157 39,410 Research and development expenses 13,607 12,746 4,490 4,392 Selling and marketing expenses 11,291 10,108 4,019 3,502 General and administrative expenses 41,571 42,330 13,264 14,614 Other expenses (income), net (99) 127 24 9 Operating income 53,134 49,450 18,360 16,893









Other expenses, net - (3) - - Financing income (expenses), net 165 101 34 (53) Income before income tax 53,299 49,548 18,394 16,840 Income tax expenses (11,234) (10,821) (4,029) (3,601) Share in losses of affiliated companies, net (301) (822) (179) (195) Net income for the period 41,764 37,905 14,186 13,044 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,948) (1,787) (533) (530) Net income attributable to the Company 39,816 36,118 13,653 12,514



Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's

shareholders 2.00 1.80 0.69 0.63

Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

(in thousands) 19,894 20,096 19,894 19,912

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







US dollars US dollars

Nine months period

ended September 30, Three months period

ended September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period 41,764 37,905 14,186 13,044 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating

activities:







Depreciation and amortization 15,586 15,661 4,935 5,610 Loss in respect of marketable securities and other investments 85 57 50 110 Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 2,245 2,281 565 691 Share in losses of affiliated companies, net 301 822 179 195 Deferred income taxes (1,340) (1,695) (104) (301) Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net 14 35 109 (11) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (4,792) (1,795) 1,752 1,157 Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets (5,328) (4,109) (957) 2,866 Decrease in inventories 2,591 901 1,062 1,510 Decrease in accounts payable (2,382) (2,953) (4,198) (3,892) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 186 4,768 (186) (459) Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities 2,645 3,561 (158) 17 Net cash provided by operating activities 51,575 55,439 17,235 20,537









Cash flows from investment activities







Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon







retirement, net of withdrawals (2,337) (1,933) (822) (773) Capital expenditures (9,144) (10,193) (2,835) (3,911) Return from (investment in) affiliated and other companies, net (2) (556) (59) 51 Investment in long-term deposit (81) (140) (104) (95) Sale of marketable securities - 99 - - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 389 144 96 86 Net cash used in investment activities (11,175) (12,579) (3,724) (4,642)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of long-term loan - (11,488) - (3,581) Short term credit from banking institutions, net (384) 1,486 (53) 1,301 Dividend paid (20,291) (8,618) (7,758) (3,001) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (3,261) (3,327) (1,631) (1,640) Acquisition of company shares - (6,613) - (1,896) Net cash used in financing activities (23,936) (28,560) (9,442) (8,817) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,433) (2,271) 186 (1,404) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 14,031 12,029 4,255 5,674 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 53,434 27,850 63,210 34,205 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 67,465 39,879 67,465 39,879

Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In August 2024, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 8 million. The dividend was paid in

October 2024.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.