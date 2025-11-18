ITURAN PRESENTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Record revenue of $92.3 million and added 40,000 net new subscribers in the quarter

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2025

Added 40,000 net subscribers in the quarter.

Revenue of $92.3 million, an 11% increase year-over-year.

Net income increased to $14.6 million, a 7% increase year-over-year.

EBITDA totaled $24.6 million, a 6% increase year-over-year.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10.0 million, or $0.50 per share.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "The third quarter marked a strong quarter for Ituran, in particular, we showed strong subscription revenue growth. Ituran's overall subscriber growth is being driven by our long-term efforts and success in bringing customers new value-adding telematics and connected-car products and services, as well as adding additional OEM partners to our growing roster."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "I am excited that during the quarter, following its success in Brazil, we have launched operations for IturanMOB in the United States. IturanMOB is our unique smart-mobility solution enabling remote vehicle access, real-time telematics and efficient fleet management for shared-mobility and rental-fleet application. We believe this creates an additional long term growth engine for Ituran with a large untapped addressable market alongside our core telematics and subscriber-based businesses."

Concluded Mr. Sheratzky, "In celebration of 20 years as a public company and 30 years as a Company, we look forward to opening the Nasdaq market on November 25 and we thank both the Nasdaq as well as our shareholders for their long-term support of our business."

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues for the quarter were $92.3 million, an increase of 11% compared with $83.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. 73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $67.6 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. The subscriber base grew to 2,588,000 by the end of September 2025, marking a quarterly increase of 40,000 and a year-over-year increase of 219,000.

Product revenues for the quarter were $24.7 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $46.4 million (50.3% of revenues), a 16% increase compared with $40.2 million (48.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin on subscription revenues was 60.1%, compared to 58.8% last year. Gross margin on product revenues was 23.6%, compared to 21.5% last year. The variance in the product gross margin between quarters reflects changes in the mix of products sold in the quarter.

Operating income for the quarter was $19.6 million (21.3% of revenues), a 7% increase compared with $18.4 million (22.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

EBITDA for the quarter was $24.6 million (26.7% of revenues), a 6% increase compared with $23.3 million (27.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the quarter was $14.6 million (15.9% of revenues), or $0.74 per diluted share, an increase of 7% compared to $13.7 million (16.4% of revenues), or $0.69 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $21.3 million.

On the balance sheet, as of September 30, 2025, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $93.1 million, compared with $77.3 million at year-end 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10.0 million for the quarter. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.

Buy Back

During the quarter, Ituran purchased $1.5 million in shares under its Buy Back program. There remains approximately $5.2 million available under the buy-back program.

Conference Call Information

The Company will be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link:

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as other factors.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact Udi Mizrahi [email protected] Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran (Israel) +972 3 557 1348 International Investor Relations Ehud Helft [email protected] EK Global Investor Relations (US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.





























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































US dollars















September 30,



December 31,













(In thousands) 2025



2024















(unaudited)



















Current assets





























Cash and cash equivalents



93,072



77,357













Investments in marketable securities 2



10













Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss) 62,059



47,688













Other current assets 49,396



46,067













Inventories 25,672



23,434















230,201



194,556





































Long-term investments and other assets





















Investments in affiliated companies 494



519













Investments in other companies 1,833



1,491













Other non-current assets 5,290



5,853













Deferred income taxes 14,828



12,273













Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 26,495



21,823















48,940



41,959





































Property and equipment, net 39,970



33,080





































Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 8,323



8,947





































Intangible assets, net 8,932



9,011





































Goodwill 39,690



39,325





































































































































Total assets 376,056



326,878









































































ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.





























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



































US dollars















September 30,



December 31,













(In thousands) 2025



2024















(unaudited)



















Current liabilities























Credit from banking institutions

-



114













Accounts payable 20,380



18,847













Deferred revenues 26,620



22,857













Other current liabilities 55,398



45,904















102,398



87,722





































Long-term liabilities





















Deferred income taxes 520



418













Liability for employee rights upon retirement 32,754



27,593













Deferred revenues 14,637



12,231













Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,852



5,562













Other non-current liabilities 2,385



2,095















55,148



47,899













































































































Stockholders' equity 211,997



185,227













Non-controlling interests 6,513



6,030













Total equity 218,510



191,257





































































































































Total liabilities and equity 376,056



326,878









































































































ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





US dollars



Nine months period

ended September 30,

Three months period

ended September 30, (in thousands, except earnings per share)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues: Telematics services

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

193,486

180,943

67,550

59,591 Telematics products

72,040

72,431

24,728

23,888



265,526

253,374

92,278

83,479 Cost of revenues: Telematics services

79,684

75,320

26,950

24,574 Telematics products

54,477

58,550

18,903

18,748



134,161

133,870

45,853

43,322 Gross profit

131,365

119,504

46,425

40,157 Research and development expenses

15,654

13,607

5,734

4,490 Selling and marketing expenses

13,491

11,291

4,857

4,019 General and administrative expenses

45,586

41,571

16,217

13,264 Other expenses (income), net

18

(99)

(9)

24 Operating income

56,616

53,134

19,626

18,360 Financing income (expenses), net

(1,122)

165

(340)

34 Income before income tax

55,494

53,299

19,286

18,394 Income tax expenses

(11,221)

(11,234)

(3,892)

(4,029) Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

(31)

(301)

(13)

(179) Net income for the period

44,242

41,764

15,381

14,186 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,552)

(1,948)

(736)

(533) Net income attributable to the company

42,690

39,816

14,645

13,653



































Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to company's stockholders

2.15

2.00

0.74

0.69



































Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

19,892

19,894

19,889

19,894

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





US dollars





Nine months period

ended September 30,

Three months period

ended September 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income for the period

44,242

41,764

15,381

14,186

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

14,240

15,586

5,010

4,935

Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments

8

85

-

50

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

2,134

2,245

512

565

Share in losses of affiliated companies, net

31

301

13

179

Deferred income taxes

(891)

(1,340)

(504)

(104)

Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net

99

14

10

109

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(8,458)

(4,792)

(767)

1,752

Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets

6,203

(5,328)

1,403

(957)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(911)

2,591

(853)

1,062

Decrease in accounts payable

(812)

(2,382)

(688)

(4,198)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

2,315

186

961

(186)

Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities

1,028

2,645

865

(158)

Net cash provided by operating activities

59,228

51,575

21,343

17,235





















Cash flows from investment activities

















Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals

(2,322)

(2,337)

(1,470)

(822)

Capital expenditures

(17,169)

(9,144)

(5,295)

(2,835)

Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net

(49)

(2)

61

(59)

Repayment of (Investment in) long-term deposit

35

(81)

58

(104)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

564

389

110

96

Net cash used in investment activities

(18,941)

(11,175)

(6,536)

(3,724)





















Cash flows from financing activities

















Short term credit from banking institutions

(114)

(384)

-

(53)

Acquisition of company shares

(1,475)

-

(1,475)

-

Dividend paid

(27,652)

(20,291)

(9,947)

(7,758)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(1,677)

(3,261)

-

(1,631)

Net cash used in financing activities

(30,918)

(23,936)

(11,442)

(9,442)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

6,346

(2,433)

952

186

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

15,715

14,031

4,337

4,255

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

77,357

53,434

88,735

63,210

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

93,072

67,465

93,072

67,465



Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In August 2025, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in October 2025.

