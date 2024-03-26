Ituran to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIV

Presenting to investors on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 3.30pm ET

AZOUR, Israel, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITRN), a global leader in vehicle telematics, announced today that it will be participating at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private one-on-one meetings.

Mr. Udi Mizrahi, Deputy CEO will be presenting to investors on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 3:30pm Eastern Time. We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here. In addition, management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day at the conference.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact an LD Micro representative or email a request to the Ituran investor relations team at [email protected].

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com .

Please reach out to the company representative below or Dean Summers ( [email protected] ) to register for the event and schedule a meeting with the company.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

Company Contact Udi Mizrahi [email protected] Deputy CEO and VP Finance, Ituran (Israel) +972 3 557 1348 International Investor Relations Ehud Helft [email protected] EK Global Investor Relations (US) +1 212 378 8040

