ITURAN TO PRESENT AT THE LD MICRO MAIN EVENT CONFERENCE ON OCTOBER 20, 2025

AZOUR, Israel, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), a global leader in vehicle telematics, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XIX at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California, taking place between October 19-21, 2025.

Mr. Udi Mizrahi, Deputy CEO of Ituran, will be presenting to investors on Monday, October 20th at 9:30am PT. Investors interested in watching the presentation online, may register via LD Micro's webcasting site at https://ldmicrocasts.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the most important resource in the micro-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies. To learn more about LD Micro, visit: http://www.ldmicro.com.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

