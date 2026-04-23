IUPAT District Council 21 Invites Union Members, Friends and Local Residents to Participate in Their 2026 Community Day of Action

This is a family-friendly event for everyone, with special guests and community organizations!

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Union of Painters & Allied Trades District Council 21 is hosting a Community Day of Action at their Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 25th, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. All are welcome, including union members, friends and local residents! There will be food & drink, children's activities and giveaways, as well as information booths for various community organizations.

IUPAT District Council 21 represents over 6,000 members in the finishing trades in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Region, New Jersey and the State of Delaware and is affiliated with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. IUPAT District Council 21 is proud to provide career opportunities to apprentices and journeypersons in the construction industry and is determined to ensure the best wages and benefits for Painters, Drywall Finishers, Wall Coverers, Glaziers, and Glass Workers.

District Council 21 is recognized as one of the most active unions in the region for both its community service and member involvement.

WHAT: Community Day of Action, hosted by IUPAT District Council 21 WHO: Special guests expected to attend include Philadelphia City Council members Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Jim Harrity, Mike Driscoll, Jamie Gauither, Rue Landau, Nina Ahmad, Dr. Anthony Phillips and a staff member from Isaiah Thomas' office; PA state senators Christina Tartaglione and Joe Picozzi; and PA state representatives Pat Gallagher, Martina White, Sean Dougherty, Danilo Burgos, KC Thompson and Jose Giral. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has also been invited. WHERE: DC 21 Finishing Trades Institute, 2190 Hornig Road, Philadelphia, PA. WHEN: Saturday, April 25, 2026; 10:00am to 2:00pm

SOURCE IUPAT DC 21