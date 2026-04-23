IUPAT District Council 21 Invites Union Members, Friends and Local Residents to Participate in Their 2026 Community Day of Action

This is a family-friendly event for everyone, with special guests and community organizations!

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Union of Painters & Allied Trades District Council 21 is hosting a Community Day of Action at their New Jersey office and Finishing Trades Institute in Springfield, NJ, on Saturday, April 25th, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. All are welcome, including union members, friends and local residents! There will be food & drink, children's activities and giveaways, as well as information booths for various community organizations.

IUPAT District Council 21 represents over 6,000 members in the finishing trades in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Region, New Jersey and the State of Delaware and is affiliated with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. IUPAT District Council 21 is proud to provide career opportunities to apprentices and journeypersons in the construction industry and is determined to ensure the best wages and benefits for Painters, Drywall Finishers, Wall Coverers, Glaziers, and Glass Workers.

District Council 21 is recognized as one of the most active unions in the region for both its community service and member involvement.

WHAT: Community Day of Action, hosted by IUPAT District Council 21 WHO: Special guests expected to attend include Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka; staff from Office of Congressman Robert Menendez; and staff from Office of NJ Assemblyman Andrew Macurdy. WHERE: IUPAT DC 21 New Jersey office, 9 Fadem Road, Springfield, NJ. WHEN: Saturday, April 25, 2026; 10:00am to 2:00pm

SOURCE IUPAT DC 21