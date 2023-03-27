IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market size to grow by USD 1,494.23 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the growing use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IV fluid monitoring devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,494.23 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. The growing use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings is a major factor fueling the growth of the global intravenous fluid monitoring devices market, and technological advances are the primary trend in the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCS, and home care), type (desktop and portable), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospitals and clinics segment will be significant for the growth of the global IV fluid monitoring devices market during the forecast period. Many people undergo treatment in clinics due to the availability of improved patient care, easy appointment rescheduling, and favorable reimbursement scenario. The number of patient visits to clinics is increasing. As a result, hospitals are collaborating with clinics to become hospital-based healthcare providers. The conversion of clinics into outpatient departments using hospitals' outpatient ambulatory payment classification structure has increased the technical fees, which increases the adoption of infusion pumps and monitoring devices in clinics. Such factors are expected to increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global IV fluid monitoring devices market.

North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional market's growth is mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and arthritis; the increasing geriatric population; the development of innovative devices; and rising healthcare expenditure. The increasing number of product approvals and the growing presence of global and local manufacturers of IV fluid monitoring devices also fuel the growth of the market in the North American region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing the use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings is a major factor fueling the growth of the global intravenous fluid monitoring devices market. Home-based treatments use medical devices such as infusion therapy devices. The use of these devices is increasing due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Home infusion therapy devices enable safe, accurate, and precise drug delivery based on the patient's needs. It also reduces the requirement of lengthy hospital stays and additional healthcare costs for the treatment of chronic diseases. There is a growing trend of wireless and remote programming capabilities of home-care infusion pumps. The pumps allow clinicians and pharmacists to determine and monitor the medication dosing parameters and mitigate the need for frequent hospital visits, which is driving market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advances are the leading trend in the global intravenous fluid monitoring devices market. Most pharmaceutical and medical device companies focus on incorporating advanced technologies in infusion systems to enhance the effectiveness, safety, and efficiency of medications and minimize the risk of adverse reactions. For example, Becton, Dickinson, and Co. offers the BD Alaris pump module, a large-volume infusion pump that continuously or intermittently delivers fluids, medications, blood, and blood products to adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients. The increased adoption of the devices can be attributed to factors such as advanced features, including user-friendly interfaces, auto-programming, error-reduction capabilities, and data documentation capabilities.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Pricing pressure coupled with intense competition is a primary challenge to the growth of the global intravenous fluid monitoring devices market. The market witnesses intense competition due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Established global vendors have wide distribution channels and contracts with leading hospitals and healthcare facilities. However, they face intense competition from small regional vendors that offer similar products at relatively lower prices. Thus, customers have the choice of purchasing high-quality products at low prices. The market is volume-driven and price-sensitive, and the intense competition leads to price wars among vendors.

Insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and

forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IV fluid monitoring devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the IV fluid monitoring devices market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the IV fluid monitoring devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IV fluid monitoring devices market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The continuous glucose monitoring market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,588.61 million. The rise in the diabetic population is notably driving market growth.

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.68% between 2022 and 2027.The increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing number of government programs for non-invasive treatments are the key factors driving the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices non-invasive glucose meter market growth.

IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,494.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Germany, France, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., BC Group International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Datrend Systems Inc., EVELABS TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd., Fortive Corp., Gossen Metrawatt GmbH, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., ivWatch LLC, Micrel Medical Devices SA, MONIDOR Oy Ltd., NETECH Corp., Pentland Medical Ltd., Pronk Technologies Inc., Seaward Group USA, Shift Labs Inc., and Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health Care market reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global IV fluid monitoring devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global IV fluid monitoring devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Portable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 B Braun Melsungen AG

Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 108: B Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: B Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 111: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: B Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

12.4 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 113: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 BC Group International Inc.

Exhibit 118: BC Group International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: BC Group International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: BC Group International Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 121: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 122: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 123: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 124: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 125: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC

Exhibit 126: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Key news



Exhibit 129: Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Datrend Systems Inc.

Exhibit 130: Datrend Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Datrend Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Datrend Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 EVELABS TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: EVELABS TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: EVELABS TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: EVELABS TECHNOLOGIES Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 136: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 ICU Medical Inc.

Exhibit 140: ICU Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: ICU Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: ICU Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 IRadimed Corp.

Exhibit 143: IRadimed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: IRadimed Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: IRadimed Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 ivWatch LLC

Exhibit 146: ivWatch LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: ivWatch LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: ivWatch LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Micrel Medical Devices SA

Exhibit 149: Micrel Medical Devices SA - Overview



Exhibit 150: Micrel Medical Devices SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Micrel Medical Devices SA - Key offerings

12.15 Seaward Group USA

Exhibit 152: Seaward Group USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 153: Seaward Group USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 154: Seaward Group USA - Key offerings

12.16 Shift Labs Inc.

Exhibit 155: Shift Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Shift Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Shift Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio