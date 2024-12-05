Ivalua Achieves EcoVadis Silver Medal Recognizing its Continuous Sustainability Improvements

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, is proud to have been awarded the Silver Medal by EcoVadis for the second consecutive year, with an improved overall rating.

EcoVadis is the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings, evaluating a global network of more than 130,000 companies. The EcoVadis methodology assesses how well a company integrates sustainability and CSR principles into its business strategy and operations. EcoVadis evaluates organizations across various criteria, providing businesses with valuable insights into their sustainability performance.

The Silver Medal places Ivalua in the top 15% of all companies rated by EcoVadis. This recognition reflects Ivalua's ongoing commitment to fostering environmental and social progress through responsible business practices.

Since last year, Ivalua has increased its score thanks to significant progress in four areas: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. A key highlight was the completion of a double materiality assessment which evaluated impacts, risks, and opportunities across critical sustainability areas. Other notable activities that led to the improvement include internal awareness sessions on sustainability, a strong focus on employee well-being, and health & safety, as well as ongoing robust InfoSec risk assessment and incident response procedures. Additionally, Ivalua introduced a new Supplier Code of Conduct to ensure responsible and sustainable sourcing.

"We are delighted to receive the EcoVadis Silver Medal with an improved score which recognizes the progress we have been making through practical measures and enhanced reporting," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder & CEO at Ivalua. "ESG principles are integral to Ivalua's strategy and we believe in the power of technology to make supply chains more efficient and sustainable. We look forward to continuing our journey of sustainable growth with our customers and partners."

About the EcoVadis assessment

Further details about the EcoVadis methodology can be found here .

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact Corporate Communications [email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua