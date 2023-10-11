Ivalua Achieves EcoVadis Silver Status

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, is honored to have been upgraded to Silver Status on the renowned sustainability rating platform EcoVadis.

EcoVadis is the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings, evaluating a global network of more than 100,000 companies. EcoVadis assesses organizations across various sustainability criteria, providing businesses with valuable insights into their overall sustainability performance.

This recognition highlights further Ivalua's ongoing dedication to sustainable business practices and the company's efforts to foster positive environmental and social changes.

"We are delighted to attain Silver Status on the EcoVadis platform. It is a testament to our ongoing commitment to long-term sustainable growth," said David Khuat-Duy, Founder & CEO at Ivalua. "ESG principles are embedded in our vision as we recognize the vital role businesses play in creating a more sustainable future. We firmly believe that the way we spend matters and that technology plays a critical role in reducing global emissions."

In addition to the EcoVadis framework assessment, Ivalua is part of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk, and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a global leader by renowned industry analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

