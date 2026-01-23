Ivalua Again Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner " Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay Suites ." The Gartner report evaluated Source-to-Pay (S2P) solutions from 13 software vendors across a broad set of criteria, placing Ivalua in the Leaders Quadrant based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

S2P solutions are used by organizations to more effectively manage their spend and suppliers. As businesses face greater pressure to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and optimize supplier strategies in the face of uncertain and volatile market conditions and shifting trade policies, they are increasingly looking to purchase S2P suites. These suites maximize efficiency gains by delivering higher levels of automation than disparate solutions for different parts of the S2P process. They enable faster, better-informed decision-making by giving users easy access to a range of information on suppliers and spend. They also increasingly embed Agentic AI capabilities, which function more effectively with easily accessible, accurate data and tight S2P workflow integration and governance.

Over 500 global organizations leverage Ivalua's S2P solutions to better manage their spend and suppliers. Ivalua's enterprise AI platform for procurement enables customers to activate the specific capabilities needed and expand to address more processes as their digital maturity grows. The unified data model, single code base, and no-code / low-code flexibility provide the solid foundation needed for enterprise AI to function properly.

"Ivalua is proud to once again be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in their Magic Quadrant for Source-to-Pay suites," said Franck Lheureux, CEO of Ivalua. "As organizations look to AI to help them navigate today's uncertainty and improve profitability, their choice of technology is critical to success. Our unified spend and supplier management platform provides the solid foundation for procurement to unlock the promise of AI."

Ivalua is the only truly unified, enterprise AI platform for managing spend and suppliers. We seamlessly connect people, AI agents, workflows, and data, making businesses more profitable, resilient, and sustainable. We are trusted by over 500 of the world's most admired brands and consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua.

