John Holland Selects Ivalua to Transform Spend and Supplier Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced that John Holland, one of Australia and New Zealand's leading construction and infrastructure companies, has selected Ivalua's platform to unify and streamline its Source-to-Pay (S2P) processes .

John Holland plays a central role in delivering major building, transport, and infrastructure projects across Australia and New Zealand. The company employs more than 6,000 employees and works with a wide network of over 1,300 subcontractors and 9,000 suppliers, generating revenues of AUD 6.72 billion in 2024.

After a comprehensive evaluation, John Holland identified Ivalua as the best solution to modernize its S2P operations. Key factors included Ivalua's market-leading Supplier Management capabilities, the platform's flexibility, and its ability to adapt to the unique requirements of the Australian construction sector.

"Selecting Ivalua was a strategic decision to support our evolving procurement and supplier management needs. The platform's support for complex project-based spend, clean mobile experience and robust supplier management capabilities stood out, and we are confident this transformation will enable us to unlock real value across the company," said Arnaud Bonhoste, IT Sourcing Manager at John Holland.

"We are delighted to partner with John Holland as they take a major step toward transforming their spend and supplier management operations," said Andrew Stafford, VP APAC at Ivalua. "This partnership reinforces Ivalua's growing leadership in the construction sector globally and momentum in Australia and New Zealand, demonstrating the trust placed by leading organizations that manage some of the region's largest and most complex infrastructure projects."

KPMG Australia was selected by John Holland for the design and implementation of the Ivalua S2P solution, using KPMG's proven Powered Procurement methodology. The consultancy and integration company Cyrias will also support the project.

"Ivalua is ideally suited to John Holland's complex operational requirements, thanks to its configuration flexibility and adaptability. We are looking forward to deploying our extensive experience in Ivalua deployment to help John Holland reap the benefits of an advanced supplier management platform," said Samantha Durban, Partner, KPMG Australia.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, Spend Management software powered by AI agents. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform enables businesses to better manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

Global Media Contact Corporate Communications [email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua